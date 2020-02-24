Latino Policy Coalition Launches Polling Place Locators for California March 3rd Election

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit group the Latino Policy Coalition (LPC) today unveiled its two sponsored websites that allow Latino voters to lookup their polling place for the California Presidential Primary Election on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020.

DondeVotamos.US and WhereWeVote.US are interactive websites where registered and eligible voters statewide can type in their home address, and instantly and accurately, be directed to the precise address where their polling place is located (a map with directions from their location to the polling place is included).

"The Latino Policy Coalition (LPC) wants to increase voter turnout among California's 7.9 million eligible Latino voters in this most vital of elections. By offering these polling place locators in both English and Spanish we are hoping media outlets and community organizations throughout the state will feature these web links on their websites. For our part, we will be asking family, friends, and neighbors through email blasts to share these very useful links and VOTE!" LPC Chair Jim Gonzalez stated.

Philip Muller CEO of Your Voter Guide Inc., the designer and web host of DondeVotamos.US and WhereWeVote.US stated: "Our Company has been providing on line voter guides nationwide for many years. We are most pleased to assist the Latino Policy Coalition, during this very important election season, in increasing voter participation in California."

The Latino Policy Coalition is a national non-partisan non-profit consortium of the country's leading Latino research organizations and scholars. LPC seeks to highlight Latino community views on key national issues; and thus stimulate public policy debate among local, state and national elected officials.

YourVoterGuide.com is the leading software platform for online voter and elected official guides. We help Americans vote their values and connect with their elected officials.

Contact: Jim Gonzalez 916 233 8526

Philip Muller 916 799 1776

SOURCE Latino Policy Coalition