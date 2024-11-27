LatinoCircuit TV Is Set To End This Year And Kick Off The Next With A Strong, Exciting New Programming Strategy And Lineup, Unveiling Fresh, Engaging Content

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinoCircuit TV, a division of DFEZ Content Management, is thrilled to announce an enhanced programming lineup featuring new content from the US, Spain, and Latin America. The new programming strategy, starting in December, includes award-winning and critically acclaimed weekly series, magazine shows, standup comedy episodes, documentaries, and combat sports matches, all during prime-time leading into daily movies.

Viewers can look forward to:

Mondays and Wednesdays : Series





: Series Tuesdays and Thursdays : Podcasts, Magazine, Entertainment, and Talk Shows





: Podcasts, Magazine, Entertainment, and Talk Shows Fridays : Standup Comedy





: Standup Comedy Saturdays : Combat Sports





: Combat Sports Sundays: Replays

New content premiering includes:

CUNYTV (Magazine Shows: LaTINAS, Nueva York , SHADES OF US)





(Magazine Shows: LaTINAS, , SHADES OF US) Princeton Media Group & StreamGo Media (Series: MAS ALLA DE LA LLUVIA, INFIERNO EN LA TORRE NEGRA, ESCLAVA, Films: EL SECADERO DE IGUANAS, EL METODO)





(Series: MAS ALLA DE LA LLUVIA, INFIERNO EN LA TORRE NEGRA, ESCLAVA, Films: EL SECADERO DE IGUANAS, EL METODO) Leon Media Network (Box Lab – Boxing Matches)





(Box Lab – Boxing Matches) IDTV Flix (KOMBAT TAEKWONDO Matches)





(KOMBAT TAEKWONDO Matches) Fabian Guamani (Animated Short FRONTERA)





(Animated Short FRONTERA) Cine Diversa: Malena Villarino (Documentaries: DE CERCA NADIE ES NORMAL, NUESTRA VENGANZA ES SER FELICES)





(Documentaries: DE CERCA NADIE ES NORMAL, NUESTRA VENGANZA ES SER FELICES) High Kaliber Productions (Standup Comedy Series: MasLocos)





(Standup Comedy Series: MasLocos) Dragonz Entertainment S.L. (Series: LJ Detective, Films: BULLETS AND KATANAS, EL DURO)

Moreover, exciting new content is on the way, including Spanish-subtitled international offerings. The company is also thrilled to have collaborated with Alerta! Multicultural Creative Agency for promotional materials.

Additionally, in partnership with the TV show QUE PASA WITH CARLOS MEDINA, currently on their programming lineup, LatinoCircuit TV will feature highlights from the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey's 2024 Gala Awards, the premier annual event celebrating New Jersey's outstanding Latino business and community leaders.

Join LatinoCircuit TV this month to celebrate the contributions of Hispanic and Latino communities. Stay tuned for more exciting content!

About LatinoCircuit TV: LatinoCircuit TV is a bilingual streaming platform committed to delivering diverse, high-quality independent content from Latin America, the US, and around the world to a global audience. Available on Freebie TV (US), WISP TV (US), TCL Channel (US & Latin America), WeDo TV Europe (Spain) and soon on FLOU tv (US and Puerto Rico) & Whale TV+ (Formerly rLaxx TV- US & Latin America).

Follow us on Instagram @latinocircuit_tv and to learn more go to www.latinocircuit.com

Contact: Doris Martinez, 917-846-5649, [email protected]

SOURCE DFEZ Content Management LLC