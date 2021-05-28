Latin/South America Retail POS Terminal Market Report 2021: Natural Disasters, COVID-19 Pandemic, Fuel Crisis, and Political Unrest Threaten Pockets of Future Growth

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin/South America Retail POS Terminal Market Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Large western retailers continue to expand in the market, bringing new POS terminals with them. Yet not all the news is good news. Natural disasters, the COVID-19 pandemic, fuel crisis, and political unrest threaten pockets of future growth. These trends and more are in our latest study.

The Latin/South America POS terminal market study It explores the market climate for POS terminals throughout the Latin/Central and South American region. More than just numbers without explanation, this report goes deep into a discussion of retailing in the countries and segments to reveal the forces that are shaping POS purchase decisions.

We believe it is important for our customers to not only see numbers but understand the market behind the data so as to make more informed decisions for the future. The report includes country-by-country shipments, installed base, forecasts and trends for the electronic point-of-sale terminal market in LATAM.

Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2019 and those that will help form market decisions in the future. It also includes estimated market value for shipments and installed base and a forecast for shipments and installed base through 2024.

Report Scope

Food/Supermarket: Stores that sell food and grocery items and have between 4-20 terminals per store.

Drug Stores/Pharmacy: Stores that sell personal care and medicinal items and have 2-5 terminals per store.

Hypermarkets: This is a broad segment that varies by country. In many, it includes a full service Food store as well as products typically included at Discounters under one roof. In other countries, stores can range anywhere from a Superstore format (think Wal-Mart Supercenter) to a full-line Department Store (with large appliances) combined with a full-line Grocery store.

Department Stores: Traditionally larger format stores, upscale in products and including hard and soft goods with department style checkout.

Mass Merchants: Like a Hypermarket format, only carrying non-food items or limited food items and using a front-end checkout. Also includes Discounters.

Specialty Stores: Stores that focus on particular product line niches. Includes apparel, news, shoes, and DIY type stores.

Convenience/Gas: Stores selling a limited variety of food and pharmaceutical items; open long hours for the convenience of customers.

Hospitality: Includes Restaurants, Bars, Pubs and Hotels.

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

Introduction

Market Segment Definitions

POS Definitions Used

Country Details

1. POS-Related Trends in LATAM Retail

2. Latin America Market Overview

3. Mexico

3.1 Retail Overview

3.2 POS Shipments History and Forecast

3.3 POS Installed Base History and Forecast

4. Brazil

5. Colombia

6. Chile

7. Argentina

8. Peru

9. Venezuela

10. Other Latin America

11. Summary Tables

11.1 Historical Shipments by Segment from 2018-2021

11.2 Historical Installed Base by Segment from 2018-2021

12. Forecasts

12.1 Forecast Shipments by Segment from 2020-2025

12.2 Forecast Installed Base by Segment from 2020-2025

