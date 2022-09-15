LatinxVC Appoints New Executive Director to Support the Latinx Venture Capital Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinxVC , a non-profit focused on growing and supporting the Latinx venture capital ecosystem, today announced it has appointed Mariela Salas to the position of Executive Director.

Founded in 2019, LatinxVC is the first non-profit to focus on increasing the number of Latinx professionals in VC. The organization has built the leading community for experienced Latinx VC professionals with over 100 active members, including the majority of Latinx general partners in the US. LatinxVC holds 10+ events annually in cities where they have members, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and the San Francisco Bay Area.

In her role, Salas will focus on growing and supporting the Latinx venture capital ecosystem with the support of LatinxVC's Board members, including Maria Salamanca, Lisette Tellez, Rami Reyes, Vanessa Larco, Marjorie Lopez, Alejandro Guerrero, Jacob Mullins, Jomayra Herrera, Hector Ramos, Noramay Cadena, Carmen Palafox, and Juan-Pablo Mas. Upon receiving LatinxVC's 501(c)(3) designation in March, the Board's top priority was to identify a strong operator with an entrepreneurial mindset who could elevate the organization to the next level, and they are thrilled to have found that in Salas.

"As the proud daughter of Mexican immigrants, I feel very close to the mission of LatinxVC," said Mariela Salas. "Today, Latinx investment professionals only make up an estimated 2% of the venture capital industry workforce despite comprising 19% of the U.S. population as reported by the Pew Research Center. This needs to change. My goal is to scale our organization and grow the number of Latinx professionals in venture capital, help Latinx venture investors flourish in their careers and network, and increase the dollars flowing to Latinx venture investors."

With nearly 20 years of experience in the entrepreneurship, finance, infrastructure, and technology sectors, she has held executive leadership positions in various companies and nonprofits, including JP Morgan, Verizon, and Ascendus (fka ACCION USA). Salas has extensive experience in strategic management consulting in emerging and frontier markets spanning from West Africa to Central and South America.

In addition to her role at LatinxVC, Salas is a Doctoral student at Pepperdine University's Graziadio Business School . Her research leverages contemporary theories, advanced analytical methods, and her executive experience to develop evidence-based insights to improve and shape the business world. Her current studies sit at the intersection of Latinx Identity, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Venture Capital.

Salas holds a Master of Science degree in Policy Analysis and Management from The New School University in New York City, and she earned her Bachelor of Science from Paul Quinn College in Dallas, Texas.

About LatinxVC

LatinxVC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on growing and supporting the Latinx venture capital ecosystem. The organization aims to increase the representation of Latinx professionals in venture capital, help Latinx venture investors build their careers and networks, and improve access to capital for Latinx-led venture firms. When venture investors are empowered to show up as their authentic selves, the flow of capital from limited partners to venture capitalists and ultimately to startup founders becomes more diversified, impactful, and representative of U.S. demographics.

