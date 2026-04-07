Latite Roofing and Sheet Metal Enters the Texas Market with a Strategic Investment in Invictus Roofing and Construction

Based in Texas, Invictus specializes in re-roofing and maintenance services for commercial customers throughout the Sunbelt region.

Latite continues to seek M&A opportunities across the Southeast and Sunbelt.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latite Roofing and Sheet Metal ("Latite"), Florida's largest provider of roofing services to both commercial and residential customers, is pleased to announce a strategic combination with Invictus Roofing and Construction ("Invictus"), an end-to-end commercial roofing contractor based in Frisco, Texas.

Founded in 2019, Invictus specializes in re-roofing and maintenance services for commercial customers, with a strong presence in Texas and a national account model that supports customers across the United States. Invictus boasts a proven track record of quality execution and superior customer service, as demonstrated by a high degree of repeat business.

The acquisition marks Latite's entry into Texas and establishes a key presence in a high-growth market with significant demand for commercial roofing services. Invictus will serve as a foundation for continued expansion throughout the state and region.

"Invictus has built a differentiated business by focusing on quality, responsiveness, and long-term customer relationships, particularly with national accounts that require consistent service across multiple geographies," said Kevin Kirkwood, President of Invictus. "We are proud of the platform we've created and believe this partnership with Latite allows us to take that foundation to the next level. With access to greater resources, systems, and operational support, we are excited to join the Latite team and continue delivering high-quality roofing solutions to our customers."

"We are excited to join forces with a highly respected operator like Invictus. The business fits perfectly in our M&A sweet spot, which is focused on commercial roofing providers located in the Southeast and Sunbelt, and we believe this partnership will play a meaningful role in our continued expansion," said Jeff Burks, CEO of Latite.

In August 2025, Latite partnered with Roof Management, Inc. ("Roof Management"), a full-service commercial roofing company with offices in Atlanta, GA and Nashville, TN. Latite is an affiliated portfolio company of Sun Capital Partners, Inc.

About Latite

Founded in 1943, Latite is a leading Florida-based provider of commercial and residential roofing services. The business has four Florida locations in Pompano Beach, Fort Myers, Tampa and West Palm Beach, along with two locations in Atlanta, GA and Nashville, TN which were added as part of the Roof Management acquisition in August 2025. Together, Latite and Roof Management serve the entire lifecycle of a roof - new construction, re-roofing, maintenance and repair - across a diverse set of end markets including data centers, multi-family residential, retail, industrial, and education.

Learn more: https://latite.com/. For M&A opportunities, please contact Charlie Klekamp, Vice President of Corporate Development: [email protected].

About Invictus

Founded in 2019, Invictus prides itself on delivering unmatched quality and reliability to customers. We are committed to protecting your investment with expertise, precision, and lasting results. Learn more: https://www.invictusroofing.com/.

SOURCE Latite Roofing and Sheet Metal