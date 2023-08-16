Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering Celebrates 30-Year Anniversary with New San Diego Headquarters

Engineering Firm Purchases Land and Building, and Completes Extensive Tenant Improvements for New San Diego Office

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following several consecutive years of exponential growth, Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering has purchased its own building and moved its San Diego headquarters to 10731 Treena St, San Diego, CA 92131. Coinciding with its 30th anniversary this year, Latitude 33 moved into the two-story building in June 2023. The move comes as the firm has undertaken some of the largest and highest-profile developments in the region, as well as new projects in the Northern California and Mountain West regions. The new office will allow the firm to meet its increasing demand, as well as continue recruiting top talent.

Interior image of Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering’s new headquarters in San Diego, CA.

Matt Semic, PE, President & Principal at Latitude 33, states, "This year, Latitude 33 is working on nine of the top 20 largest construction projects in San Diego. That speaks to the deep bench of talent we have, and the commitment of our team members to ensure successful outcomes. I'm so proud of this dedicated group of civil engineers, planners, and surveyors, and I'm excited to see what's in store for Latitude 33 as we begin this new chapter in our firm's history."

New San Diego Headquarters

Latitude 33's new office reflects its progressive stance on environmental stewardship. The tenant improvements, landscaping, lighting standards, and water conservation efforts meet today's building requirements and demonstrate the company's earth-friendly ethos. The contemporary new office features floor-to-ceiling glass, warm natural wood, private offices, individual and group workstations, and a dramatic floating staircase visible throughout the office. A full kitchen with beer taps opens to a spacious outdoor patio with high-top dining areas, lounge spaces, and gas firepits. The terrace also offers sustainable landscaping, a large sunshade, and patio furniture with ottomans. The entire outdoor space features a full range of technology, allowing for seamless indoor and outdoor productivity. The office also offers numerous wellness amenities including a full gym and a lactation suite with soothing lighting and relaxing colors. Visitors and team members also will enjoy geometric plush furniture in warm tones around the lobby and EV charging stations. Interiors were designed by RBN Design with construction completed by BNBuilders.

Kris Taylor, Chief Financial Officer at Latitude 33, says, "After several years of outstanding growth, it made sense for us to purchase a building as our new home base. We have also permanently adopted a hybrid work model, so the time was right to find a new space to fit our new style of work."

Expansion into Sacramento, CA and Salt Lake City, UT

In addition to its new headquarters in San Diego, Latitude 33 has now also opened offices in the Sacramento, CA and Salt Lake City, UT markets. The company strategically chose these locations considering the business development opportunities with Latitude 33's staff of licensed engineers already working remotely in these areas.

About Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering

Founded in 1993, Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering offers a comprehensive, interdisciplinary approach to design. The firm provides public sector planning, land use planning, public outreach, entitlement services, civil engineering design, and surveying/mapping to public agencies, developers, and property owners. The firm's breadth of expertise includes aviation, life sciences, residential, education, healthcare, military, commercial/retail, civic, hospitality, and design-build projects. For more information, visit latitude33.com.

