Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary of Launching Highly Successful Survey Department

Firm's Accuracy and Reliability of Data Earns Outstanding Reputation and Fuels Growth

Images available here.

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering recently marked its five-year anniversary of establishing a full-service Survey Department, last year achieving a revenue of $2 million. Originally an in-house team of three, Latitude 33's Survey Department has become a robust business unit serving its own clients in addition to Latitude 33's expanding portfolio of projects throughout Southern California. The team of 10 professionals, along with state-of-the-art equipment, has a dedicated location within the Latitude 33 headquarters. Reflective of its highly cooperative executive office and field teams, Latitude 33's Survey Department has become recognized for its quick responses, accurate and reliable information, quality control, and outstanding data management.

Capabilities

Latitude 33's Survey Department offers a full suite of services required throughout the life cycle of a development project, including Mapping, Design Surveys, and Construction Staking. The team's comprehensive capabilities include identifying legal boundaries and easements, mapping topography and existing utilities, ALTA/ACSM Land Title Surveys, and steel verification, among others.

Technology & Team

The experienced Latitude 33 survey team uses sophisticated tools and technology to yield highly reliable and robust data. Key equipment includes the Robotic Total Station, Trimble Business Center software, digital levels, 3-D laser scanners, and drones for photogrammetry.

Chris D'Ambrosio, P.L.S., Mapping Manager with Latitude 33 says, "While Latitude 33 uses the latest technology, our experience behind the equipment makes all the difference. For example, our mapping work is truly a reconnaissance effort. Sometimes we are sourcing and reviewing documents that are 100 years old and piecing together intricate property puzzles. Tools and technology help—but it's our expert team who assembles those complicated plans."

Projects

Over the past five years, Latitude 33's survey clients have included C.W. Driver; McCarthy; Jamul Casino; UCSD; Sea Breeze Properties, LLC; Corman Leigh Companies; and Holland Partner Group. The survey team is providing Design Surveys for all of Latitude 33's engineering projects throughout Southern California. Recent developments include:

Naval Base Coronado ( Coronado )

) Sharp Grossmont Hospital ( La Mesa )

) UCSD Hillcrest Medical Campus Redevelopment ( San Diego )

) Camino Del Sur apartments at The Merge ( San Diego )

apartments at The Merge ( ) Youth Transition Campus ( San Diego )

) The Havens single family residences ( Bonsall )

) Port Hueneme ( Ventura County )

( ) John Wayne Airport ( Santa Ana )

) UC Irvine (Irvine)

(Irvine) The California School for the Deaf ( Riverside )

) El Centro Library ( El Centro )

) San Digo State University, Imperial Valley Campus ( El Centro )

Geoff Howland, P.L.S., Associate with Latitude 33 states, "Latitude's Survey Department has demonstrated our commitment to excellence, and established a strong foothold in the region's mapping & surveying market. It's very rewarding to take on projects with increasing acreage and verticality as our growth continues to accelerate."

About Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in San Diego, Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering offers a comprehensive, interdisciplinary approach to design. The firm provides public sector planning, land use planning, public outreach, entitlement services, civil engineering design, and surveying/mapping to public agencies, developers, and property owners. The firm's breadth of expertise includes aviation, life sciences, residential, education, healthcare, military, commercial/retail, civic, hospitality, and design-build projects. For more information, visit latitude33.com.

Contact: Beth Binger

BCIpr

619-987-6658

[email protected]

SOURCE Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering