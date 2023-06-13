Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering Celebrates "Project of the Year" Award from American Public Works Association (APWA) for El Centro Library in El Centro, CA

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Public Works Association (APWA) San Diego & Imperial Counties Chapter recently recognized the El Centro Library—a project engineered by Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering—with the "Project of the Year" award. The El Centro Library earned the top honor in the Structures category for projects in the $6 million - $25 million range at the awards ceremony on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The APWA Awards program recognizes the design and construction of public works projects and staff that improve San Diego County and Imperial County communities. 

The El Centro Library in El Centro, CA, designed by Ferguson Pape Baldwin Architects. Photo courtesy Stephen Whalen Photography.
The El Centro Library in El Centro, CA, designed by Ferguson Pape Baldwin Architects. Photo courtesy Stephen Whalen Photography.

To view images of the El Centro Library, click here.

Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh of the City of El Centro stated, "The new El Centro Library has been a wonderful addition to our City, and we are already seeing the positive impact it has had on the quality of life in our community. It is one of our most valued assets for community members to learn, grow, and discover."

The El Centro Library
The new El Centro Library opened on Thursday, November 10, 2022. The previous library was damaged by the 7.2 Easter Earthquake that struck Baja California on April 4, 2010; it was demolished in 2016. The new $17 million library was funded by Measure P, passed by voters in November 2016. The 19,811-square-foot new library features an expansive lobby, light-filled community room, computer area, study rooms, Friends of the Library bookstore, outdoor patios, and reading areas for children, teens, and adults.

Matt Semic, PE, President & Principal at Latitude 33, states, "This project was a collaborative effort with the City of El Centro, Ferguson Pape Baldwin Architects, Spurlock Landscape Architects, and numerous other partners. Our team was highly enthusiastic about the El Centro Library from its inception. Now upon completion, it's very rewarding to see the project embraced by the El Centro community and recognized by the APWA."

The County of San Diego Youth Transition Campus
Another project engineered by Latitude 33, the Youth Transition Campus (YTC) for the County of San Diego, also earned an APWA "Honor" award in the Structures $26 million - $75 million category. The 140,000-square-foot YTC replaces the 1950's-era Juvenile Detention Facility. The design emulates a residential campus with a secure environment, including recreational spaces, educational and vocational facilities, and new housing accommodations for up to 96 youth residents. The programming focuses on providing supportive, trauma-informed services to help rehabilitate youth and prepare them to reintegrate back into the community. With two of its projects recognized by the APWA, Latitude 33 has exhibited excellence in engineering public works developments.

About Latitude 33
Founded in 1993, Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering offers a comprehensive, interdisciplinary approach to design. The firm provides public sector planning, land use planning, public outreach, entitlement services, civil engineering design, and surveying/mapping to public agencies, developers and property owners. The firm's breadth of expertise includes aviation, life sciences, residential, education, healthcare, military, commercial/retail, civic, hospitality, and design-build projects. For more information, visit latitude33.com

