Latitude 33 Promotes Nicholas J. Psyhogios, PE, to Principal

SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering is pleased to announce that Nicholas J. Psyhogios, PE is its newest Principal. Mr. Psyhogios joined Latitude 33 in March of 2018 as an Associate Principal, and was quickly promoted to Principal in little more than one year. A registered civil engineer, he has over 20 years of experience with residential, commercial, utility, wetland restoration, and public sector projects. With Mr. Psyhogios' promotion, Latitude 33 has brought together a planning and engineering team poised for a season of high growth and collaboration.

With Mr. Psyhogios' promotion to Principal, Latitude 33 has re-assembled an engineering "dream team." Mr. Psyhogios and Latitude 33 Principals Giovanni Posillico, PE and Matt Semic, PE worked together previously at Project Design Consultants (PDC). The team came together in 2004 and worked closely for five years. Starting out as junior level engineers and eventually leaving their prior company to pursue other career opportunities as managers, the team grew and worked extremely well together. Now, as seasoned experts reunited at Latitude 33 in positions of senior leadership, the engineering trio offers an exceptional synergy and collaboration for the benefit of its clients.

Matt Semic, PE, Principal at Latitude 33, states, "Gio, Nick and I had our own journeys after working together previously, but we all wanted to get back to the same place. Gio and I recruited Nick with the goal of elevating him to Principal quickly. After a year of finding his footing at Latitude 33 and assembling his team, we are thrilled to see Nick become a Principal."

In his new role as Principal of Latitude 33, Mr. Psyhogios is tasked with continuing to diversify Latitude 33's portfolio of residential work, growing the firm's pool of talent, and improving the firm's quality assurance by implementing a standard practice of plan preparation. Because Latitude 33 also provides hands-on Principal involvement for all clients, he will continue to oversee and mentor a team of eight staff members for the firm's engineering needs. Current Latitude 33 projects under his leadership include: Pacific Village (San Diego), Orchard Hills (San Diego), Grand Del Mar (Del Mar), Buena Vista Park (Carlsbad), several as-need contracts for the City of Encinitas, and several off-campus sites with UC San Diego. Mr. Psyhogios earned his BS in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana, and is a member of the Urban Land Institute (ULI), the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), and the Building Industry Association (BIA).

