Latitude Legal's Growth Continues with New Houston and Detroit Offices, Marking Five New Offices Opened in 2025

Skadden and Vinson & Elkins Alums to Lead the Company's Newest Regional Corporate Offices

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Latitude, a globally ranked flexible legal staffing company that provides law firms and corporate legal departments with former in-house and Big Law attorneys for sophisticated interim legal roles, has opened new regional offices in Houston, Texas, and Detroit, Michigan – bringing the total number of new Latitude offices launched in 2025 to five.

The new offices will be led by Jason Blackmer (Houston) and Jay Harrington (Detroit), who both have extensive Am Law 100 practice experience and deep ties in their legal communities.

Latitude announces the opening of its two newest regional corporate offices, which will be led by founding partners Jason Blackmer (left; Houston) and Jay Harrington (right; Detroit).

Blackmer, a native Houstonian and University of Texas law school graduate, began his career in the Finance group at Vinson & Elkins LLP and has held senior in-house roles in the energy and renewables sectors. Most recently, he served as Associate General Counsel at Sunnova, where he advised on debt and equity transactions, public reporting, and the company's restructuring.





Harrington, a Michigan native and University of Michigan Law School graduate, began his career in Skadden's Corporate Restructuring practice and later practiced at Foley & Lardner LLP before founding his own boutique firm representing companies and executives in complex business disputes. Over the past decade, he's advised global and regional law firms and partners on growing their practices through his consulting firm and has built a wide LinkedIn following for his business development insights.

Blackmer and Harrington will further deepen Latitude's longstanding presence in both markets, providing former Big Law attorneys and in-house counsel to leading corporate legal departments and law firms for sophisticated contract engagements.

"We're very excited to welcome Jason and Jay to the Latitude team," said CEO Ross Booher. "They bring the experience of practicing at top global firms and a deep understanding of their local legal communities. Latitude's continued expansion is driven by increasing demand for the peer-to-peer, trusted-advisor client service that Jason and Jay exemplify, and for the high-caliber interim attorneys we provide — experienced professionals with the judgment, EQ, and adaptability to make an immediate impact. As demand for this caliber of flexible talent continues to accelerate, their addition further enhances our ability to help legal departments and law firms stay agile, scale quickly, and support their teams during surges in work, leaves of absence, and other periods of transition."

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Latitude has corporate offices in multiple locations nationwide.

