Latitude Wealth Advisors Selects Osaic for Growth Platform and Client Services

Former Ameriprise Firm with $210 million in Client Assets Joins Affiliated Advisors, One of Osaic's Largest Enterprise OSJs

PHOENIX, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osaic, one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management services, announced the addition of Latitude Wealth Advisors ("Latitude"), a wealth management firm located in Hauppauge, New York. Latitude serves hundreds of families and businesses, representing $210 million in total client assets. The firm was formerly affiliated with Ameriprise Financial and joins Osaic through Affiliated Advisors, one of Osaic's largest enterprise OSJs.

The Latitude partnership includes wealth advisors Robert Martino, CFP, ChFC, CLU, RICP, CRPC, CLTC, Jason Harris, MSFS, CRPC, Anthony Martino, CRPC, CLTC, RICP, and Mark Harris. The four founding partners have more than 100 years of combined experience in helping clients meet their long-term financial goals by providing an individualized, disciplined and comprehensive planning methodology, coupled with a team focused on responsive client service.

"We were seeking a new partner for the next chapter of our growth, and Osaic and Affiliated Advisors provided the clearest choice based on the breadth and depth of their platform, combined with the personalized service, value-added resources and specialized experts," said Mr. Martino.

In addition to their committed work with clients, each of Latitude's partners is known for their dedication to charitable initiatives and giving their time and expertise to serve many of the non-profit organizations in their community and beyond.

"We are thrilled to be providing Jason, Mark, Robert, Anthony and their talented team with the resources and technology to achieve their true growth potential," said Affiliated Advisors President Rita Robbins. "Latitude Wealth Advisors' culture and commitment to their clients, as well as their extensive work with nonprofits, completely aligned with our values and the future of the industry."

Affiliated Advisors provides a comprehensive suite of business management, compliance, technology, marketing, and investment advisory services, along with direct access to service professionals skilled in helping advisors streamline their workflows. Additionally, Affiliated Advisors is known for efficient transitions, as well as succession planning resources and acquisition opportunities. With the addition of Latitude Wealth Advisors, Affiliated Advisors now serves over 100 advisors and 60 staff, representing more than $4 billion in client assets.

Kristen Kimmell, Executive Vice President Business Development, Osaic, said, "Latitude is a great practice run by an exceptional team. They came to Osaic for the flexibility to provide client-centric solutions and technology to enhance their clients' experience, while taking advantage of resources to streamline workflows. The team is also excited about joining a community of like-minded professionals where they can share best practices. We welcome Latitude to the family and congratulate Rita and her team at Affiliated Advisors for their ongoing success in attracting top-tier advisors and practices to the Osaic platform."

About Affiliated Advisors

Founded 30 years ago by industry veteran, Rita Robbins, Affiliated Advisors is a team of experienced and innovative industry experts with a passion and mission to help advisors build the practices of their dreams through a dedicated service and support platform. Affiliated Advisors' award-winning suite of marketing, technology, compliance, service, financial planning, practice management and succession planning resources is helping over 50 firms grow and better manage their advisory businesses. To learn more about the Affiliated Advisors visit www.AffiliatedAdvisors.com.

About Osaic

Osaic, Inc. ("Osaic"), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management strategies, supporting approximately 10,500 financial professionals. Our mission is to support the strategic role that financial professionals can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Osaic champions the enduring value of financial professionals. For more information visit www.osaic.com

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: Osaic Wealth, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Osaic Institutions, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc., and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by Osaic Wealth, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Advisors, LLC., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.

