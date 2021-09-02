Latium Technologies and Eddy Solutions to Enable Intelligent Leak Protection to Aon Clients

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Earlier this week, one of the world's leading insurance brokers announced a strategic partnership with Latium Technologies to provide innovative IoT enabled data driven solutions to Aon's clients. As Latium Technologies' premier provider of Intelligent Leak Protection on Latium's Job Site Insights® (JSI®) platform and as Latium's first premier integration partner (PIP) in the JSI® platform, Eddy is excited about the future of mitigating risk on busy construction sites and finished buildings.

The partnership includes Eddy's flagship leak mitigation technology to construction projects of all types, including commercial and high-rise buildings, where water damage risk poses a considerable problem for contractors, builders, building owners and their insurance carriers.

"Over and over again, water disrupts projects and destroys property. In construction, water damage is the most prevailing and expensive risk, delaying projects significantly and potentially costing millions of dollars," said Mark Bryant, CEO of Latium. "Our work with Eddy enables JSI® clients with the ultimate water protection: a system that not only identifies and tracks water issues in real-time but includes sensors and shutoffs that stop water at the source."

Eddy's system applies an IoT approach to track the presence of water using smart sensors and shutoffs, integrated into the JSI® platform, equipping contractors and owners with water usage information and the immediate notification of the detection of issues. The system reduces the risk of water-related project delays during construction, as well as damage in completed/occupied buildings.

"Latium's JSI® platform is the first of its type, equipping users with more risk control and smart real-time insights than ever seen in the industry," said Travis Allan, CEO & President of Eddy Solutions. "Latium's innovation combined with Aon's commitment to client protection is extremely exciting, and we are thrilled to offer our comprehensive leak protection system to effectively target water risk."

About Eddy

Eddy is an award-winning innovative North American manufacturer of smart water metering products and related technologies, helping property owners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing with the Internet of Things. Eddy provides substantial protection to single family homes as well as commercial and residential buildings. For more details on Eddy's products or company information, please visit eddysolutions.com.

About Latium Technologies

Specializing in IoT solutions for Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas and Pipeline industries, Latium Technologies inspires better operational and business decisions through a scalable, field-proven suite of applications that reduce cost, enhance logistics, bolster safety, and increase visibility using its advanced analytics platform and suite of applications.

Sporting a leadership team with a combined 100+ years of shared experience to deliver customer driven solutions, Latium Technologies leverages connected technology to conquer challenges, delivering tangible results, while putting innovation to work. Discover more at: https://latiumtech.com

