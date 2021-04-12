Latium Technologies Announces merger with PCL's Job Site Insights™ Smart Construction platform solidifying its industry leadership in Industrial IOT

Enables AI driven business insights, and industry leading software and sensor capabilities

Strengthens industry leadership and expertise with the addition of Mark Bryant as it's CEO

NISKU, AB, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Provider Latium Technologies is thrilled to announce the merger and integration of PCL's Job Site Insights™, (JSI™) smart construction platform with Latium's IoT operating system.

"This agreement brings together PCL's dynamic and highly capable smart construction platform, Job Site Insights™, with Yonder, Latium's IoT operating system, to create a best-in-class and most widely capable smart job site platform," said Tony Pecorilli, Latium's Co-Founder and President. "This newly combined platform will allow site supervisors, project managers and executives to enable critical business insights and predictions based on real-time data, allowing them to adapt to changing conditions, enhance worker safety and project quality while maximizing efficiency."

The Yonder platform is currently utilized by the oil, gas, and mining sectors, supporting clients like Trans Mountain, Enbridge, TC Energy and Suncor, while JSI™ is used by PCL, Webcor Builders and Belgium-based Furnibo Construction. Combined into one unified platform, Latium takes an industry leadership position with this all-in-one solution. This disruptive technology is offered via a Software as a Service model – a shift that reduces capital costs on job sites.

"At this point, the sky is the limit when it comes to capability and industries we can service," said Pecorilli. "The work to combine the platforms was completed over the summer and fall of 2020," noted Pecorilli and is available immediately.

An equally exciting development is that Mark Bryant (PCL's CIO) will be joining Latium Tech. as CEO starting April 12, 2021. Bryant's Construction and Engineering industry expertise will enhance Latium's knowledge and capability in the construction sector.

Through this merger, recognizing this integrated solution's inherent and immediate benefits, PCL has aggressive plans to implement this sensory technology on their construction sites throughout 2021.

"I'm very excited to assume this new role and continue to advance Latium's industry-leading solution supported by a world-class team. The combination of these two technologies will provide clients with superior IoT technology solutions, enabling competitive advantage by providing a holistic view of their entire operation and generating better data-driven business decisions," said Bryant. "I look forward to building on Latium's considerable legacy of creating value for their clients and employees."

About Latium Technologies

Founded in 2019, Latium has quickly become a go-to IoT solutions provider for Heavy Industry in Canada. Working with multibillion-dollar companies like Suncor, Enbridge, Trans Mountain Pipeline and PCL Construction, we help reduce cost, enhance logistics, bolster safety, and increase visibility using our advanced analytics platform. Learn more at https://thelatiumgroup.com/ [thelatiumgroup.com]

SOURCE PCL Construction