Latte powder market to grow by USD 1,172.57 million from 2022 to 2027: Increasing consumption of coffee drives growth - Technavio

Latte powder market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The global latte powder market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer latte powder in the market are Caffe Nero Group Ltd, Coconut Cloud CO, David Rio, ITO EN Ltd., jacobs DOUWE EGBERTS B.V., Joya Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Lakanto, Navitas LLC, Neel Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, Pukka Herbs Ltd., Puro Gusto Ltd., Starbucks Corp., Sweet Revolution Ltd., Tavalon, Tea Forte, TSUJIRI, and Yen Chuan International Co. Ltd. and others.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Company Offerings

Caffe Nero Group Ltd - The company offers latte powder such as Frappe Latte.

The company offers latte powder such as Frappe Latte. Coconut Cloud CO - The company offers latte powder such as Chai tea latte mix.

The company offers latte powder such as Chai tea latte mix. Starbucks Corp. - The company offers latte powder such as Starbucks Caffe mocha, Starbucks caramel latte, and Starbucks cappuccino.

Latte Powder Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Packaging (Sachets, Glass bottles, and Retail packaging), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. In this segment, supermarkets and grocery stores are commonly utilized offline distribution channels for latte powder. They offer a diverse range of food and beverage products, including various brands and flavors of latte powder. Furthermore, specialty food stores also play a significant role in the offline distribution of latte powder. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the offline segment of the latte powder market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global latte powder market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global latte powder market.

Europe will contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region's latte powder market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years due to the convenience it offers the rising coffee consumption, and the increasing popularity of specialty coffee beverages. Furthermore, latte powder provides a convenient alternative for preparing lattes quickly and easily, both at home and in cafes, eliminating the need for expensive espresso machines. Also, they come in diverse flavors, including vanilla, caramel, chocolate, and matcha, to cater to the diverse tastes of European consumers. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the latte powder market in Europe during the forecast period.

Latte Powder Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

Increasing consumption of coffee worldwide drives market growth.

drives market growth. Currently, coffee has gained immense popularity worldwide, and its consumption continues to increase steadily.

Approximately 2.25 billion cups of coffee are consumed globally each day. Also, one-third of the world's population is coffee consumers, which makes coffee the second most traded commodity worldwide.

Hence, such factors drive the growth of the latte powder during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

The growing demand for artisanal and craft latte powders is an emerging latte powder market trend.

is an emerging latte powder market trend. This trend is targeting consumers seeking a more specialized and elevated coffee experience.

Such latte powders distinguish themselves from mass-produced options by offering unique flavors, premium ingredients, and a focus on quality craftsmanship.

They stand out by carefully sourcing ingredients and employing traditional production methods.

Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the latte powders market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Possible health implications of caffeine challenge the latte powders market growth.

of caffeine challenge the latte powders market growth. The negative health concerns associated with caffeine consumption may affect the growth of the market. Excessive intake of caffeine can lead to increased anxiety and disrupt sleep patterns. This may result in insomnia and raise blood sugar levels, making it difficult for individuals with type-2 diabetes to manage insulin levels effectively.

Also, caffeine consumption can cause dehydration, hindering nutrient absorption and waste elimination by dehydrated cells.

Hence, such potential health implications hinder the growth of the latte powder market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Latte Powder Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the latte powder market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the latte powder market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the latte powder market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of latte powder market vendors

Related Reports:

The raw coffee beans market size is expected to increase by 73.44 metric tonnes from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.08%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers raw coffee beans market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing consumption of coffee is notably driving the raw coffee beans market growth.

The Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market size is projected to increase by USD 9,460.13 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.16% between 2022 and 2027. This coffee pods and capsules market report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods, foil, and paper-wrapped coffee pods), Type (coffee capsules and coffee pods), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Convenience in using coffee pods is a major factor driving the coffee pods and capsules market.

Latte Powder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,172.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.26 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 43% Key countries US, China, Italy, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Caffe Nero Group Ltd, Coconut Cloud CO, David Rio, ITO EN Ltd., jacobs DOUWE EGBERTS B.V., Joya Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Lakanto, Navitas LLC, Neel Beverages Pvt. Ltd. , Nestle SA, Pukka Herbs Ltd., Puro Gusto Ltd., Starbucks Corp., Sweet Revolution Ltd., Tavalon, Tea Forte, TSUJIRI, and Yen Chuan International Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

David Rio - Overview

Tea Forte - Overview

