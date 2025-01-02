LattePanda Mu: High-Performance Micro x86 Compute Module with Intel 8-Core N305 CPU and 16GB RAM Now Available

SHANGHAI, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The LattePanda Team is excited to announce the launch of the high-performance LattePanda Mu, featuring an Intel 8-core N305 processor and 16GB of RAM. This new compute module offers a significant upgrade in processing power and memory capacity over the existing Intel N100-based 4-core Mu, while maintaining complete size and interface compatibility.

At the core of the LattePanda Mu is the Intel® Core™ i3-N305 processor, which operates at a maximum frequency of 3.8GHz. This 8-core processor delivers more than 3 times the multi-core processing power of a Raspberry Pi 5, making it ideal for demanding, multi-threaded tasks. Additionally, it comes with extensive I/O options, including 3 HDMI/DisplayPort, 8 USB 2.0 ports, up to 4 USB 3.2 ports, and up to 9 PCIe 3.0 lanes, ensuring seamless integration with various peripherals.

Complementing its powerful CPU, the new 8-core LattePanda Mu features an impressive 16GB of RAM—double the capacity of the Intel N100-based 4-core model. This expanded memory enhances user experience when running large software applications and multitasking.

"The launch of the enhanced LattePanda Mu reinforces our commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of our community," said WangBo, the product manager of LattePanda Mu. "With substantial upgrades to CPU performance and increased memory capacity, the LattePanda Mu is designed to fulfill our customers' customization needs. Our customization services cater to various specialized requirements, enabling users to unleash the full potential of the LattePanda Mu and achieve exceptional results."

The newly enhanced LattePanda Mu is now available for $259. For more details and to make a purchase, please visit our website.

SOURCE LattePanda