Latter & Blum Debuts zavvie-Powered Program for Sellers, Buyers and Renters

NEW ORLEANS, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the number of new homes for sale hit an all-time low, local homeowners ready to sell — and home shoppers prepared to buy — are looking to new ways to maximize their opportunities in today's highly competitive real estate market.

Multiple innovative options are available to sellers, buyers, and renters, according to Latter & Blum, the largest independent real estate company in Louisiana and the Gulf South.

Lacey Merrick Conway, Chief Executive Officer of Latter & Blum Latter & Blum is launching Latter & Blum Select powered by zavvie. Latter & Blum Select is now available to homeowners, renters and buyers throughout its markets, including Greater New Orleans, Greater Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Alexandria, DeRidder, Houma, Thibodaux South Lafourche Parish, Lake Charles, Southern Mississippi, and Houston, Texas. Latter & Blum Select allows renters, buyers and sellers to see "all their choices."

"Sellers, buyers and renters have more options than ever," said Lacey Merrick Conway, Chief Executive Officer of Latter & Blum, which has more than 3,000 agents in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

Home sellers can now compare and choose from:

An instant all-cash offer from an iBuyer.

A buy-before-you-sell modern bridge solution.

Pre-listing financing options to make home improvements to maximize the sales price and proceeds.

Listing their home on the open market for maximum profit.

Home buyers can now compare and choose from:

Traditional purchase mortgage financing options.

A Homeownership Accelerator program that turns renters into homeowners.

"Today, homeowners and buyers who use Latter & Blum Select have the most choices," Conway explained. "But with these new programs comes new information that can be overwhelming for a seller or buyer. Our 3,000-plus agents are ready to provide their expert advice and guidance to help sellers and buyers determine their best option."

Powered by zavvie, this new technology helps connect Latter & Blum agents and their clients with the widest range of options available to them at any given time.

"More people today seek the assistance of a trusted agent than ever before," Conway noted, as 90 percent of all sellers and 87 percent of all buyers use a real estate agent, according to the National Association of Realtors research.

"Homeowners want to see what an iBuyer would offer for their home. Or they may want to buy a new home before they put their current home on the market. Other sellers could benefit from a pre-listing renovation to raise their sales price and profit. However, most homeowners want to list their homes on the open market to maximize their return. Latter & Blum agents can help them make the right choice," Conway said.

Conway also explained that Latter & Blum Select features a new program for renters that helps them become homeowners faster. "No one ever dreamed of renting a 'forever' home," Conway said. "Most renters want to own a home someday, and now we can help them with a new, quicker path to homeownership."

For zavvie CEO and founder Lane Hornung, "Latter & Blum continues to be a market leader by embracing innovation," he said. "While selling on the open market will continue to be the most popular choice for homeowners, Latter & Blum understands that a 'one-size-fits-all' approach in real estate no longer works.

"Sellers and buyers want choices — they deserve to see every option available today — and Latter & Blum is leading the way," Hornung added.

More information about Latter & Blum Select is available at latterblumselect.com.

About Latter & Blum

Since its founding over a century ago, Latter & Blum has forged an unparalleled reputation as the most successful and largest independent real estate company in Louisiana and the Gulf South and operates in the markets of Greater New Orleans, Greater Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Alexandria, DeRidder, Houma, Thibodaux, South Lafourche Parish, Lake Charles, Southern Mississippi, and Houston, Texas. Learn more at www.latter-blum.com

About zavvie

zavvie is a software technology company that provides real estate brokerages with a marketplace for buying and selling solutions via their own white-labeled platform that keeps agents at the center of the transaction. Over 65,000 real estate agents in 47 states leverage zavvie's software technology to serve their clients better. Discover more at zavvie.com.

