Latter & Blum Property Management Appoints Billy Landreneau as Chief Financial Officer

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Billy Landreneau has been named Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Latter & Blum Property Management. While holding the position of Chief Accounting Officer (CAO), Landreneau excelled in his role maintaining responsibility for overseeing all accounting staff, and ultimately the timely and accurate reporting of all Latter & Blum Property Management properties.

Latter & Blum Property Management Chief Financial Officer

"What's there not to love about Billy? In the year that Billy's been with us he's done an exceptional job of not only recruiting top talent but also creating an environment that makes them want to stay," said Latter & Blum Property Management President, Joe Pappalardo, Jr. "He's also managed to implement various technologies across our accounting platforms which have resulted in numerous efficiencies. I have no doubt that Billy is going to continue to thrive in his new role as Chief Financial Officer."

Billy comes to Latter & Blum Property Management after having spent the majority of his 15-year career as Senior Auditor at Ernst & Young, a Big 4 accounting firm, and Assistant Controller at Hornbeck Offshore Services. Under Billy's leadership, Hornbeck successfully implemented technology-based solutions around the world that have resulted in flourishing productivity within Hornbeck's accounting department.

Billy Landreneau holds Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Accounting from Louisiana State University. Additionally, Billy is licensed as a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Louisiana, a member of American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants (LCPA), and the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA).

About Latter & Blum Property Management:

Latter & Blum Property Management is the largest third-party management company in the state of Louisiana. We're the property management arm of Latter & Blum, the oldest and most successful full-service real estate company in the Gulf South. Latter & Blum Property Management provides services for Multifamily, Industrial, Office, or Retail properties throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Texas and Florida. With over 100 years of experience, we offer you knowledge of your local market, financial integrity and a level of service you won't find anywhere else.

Media Contact: Mary Schilleci - 504.293.4925 - marys@latterblumpm.com

Related Images

billy-landreneau.jpg

Billy Landreneau

Latter & Blum Property Management Chief Financial Officer

Related Links

http://www.latterblumpm.com

SOURCE Latter and Blum Property Management