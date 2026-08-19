Lattice Acquires Pando to Advance Continuous, AI-Native Performance

Pando founder Barbra Gago joins as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer as Lattice accelerates its vision for people and AI to succeed together.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice, the best-in-class people platform where people and AI succeed together, today announced the acquisition of Pando, the just-in-time performance platform, and the appointment of Pando founder and CEO Barbra Gago as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer.

Lattice has long championed continuous performance through tools that help employees and managers build habits around feedback, goals, 1:1s, updates, and development. Pando further grounds that model with tools for employee progression, evidence-based calibrations, and real-time signals from where work actually happens. Together, Lattice and Pando are advancing a model of performance that is continuous, grounded in trusted context, and built into the flow of work.

Organizations are investing heavily in AI, but most are struggling to connect that investment to how their people are actually performing. They lack the data and the processes to bring their workforce along at the pace AI is changing the work itself. Lattice closes that gap, delivering trusted talent intelligence that connects People + AI strategy to measurable business outcomes.

At Lattice, Gago will join the executive leadership team as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, where she will lead marketing and help shape the company's broader category strategy. The acquisition brings additional AI-native product and engineering talent into Lattice as the company continues investing in new ways for people and AI to succeed together. Prior to founding Pando, Gago helped build and scale category-defining brands, including Culture Amp, Greenhouse, and Miro.

"The next era won't be defined by which companies deploy the most AI. It will be defined by which companies invest in the performance of their people and use AI to multiply human impact," said Sarah Franklin, CEO of Lattice. "Pando brings AI-native technology and talent that accelerate that mission. I'm thrilled to have Barbra bring her leadership and experience to our executive team as we lead what comes next."

Performance at the speed of AI

AI is compressing the rate at which jobs, expectations, and required capabilities change. Performance systems have to keep pace and help companies continuously understand what great looks like, where capabilities are emerging or falling behind, and how the workforce needs to evolve.

The shift is creating a new mandate for People leaders. Chief People Officers increasingly need to anticipate what capabilities the business will need next, understand where AI is amplifying human performance, and help their organizations adapt in real time.

"AI gives us an opportunity to turn performance into an engine for building capability and compounding employee impact," said Barbra Gago, founder and CEO of Pando and incoming Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Lattice. "Lattice is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation, and I'm thrilled to join the team to help shape what high-performing companies look like in the AI era."

Building the infrastructure for AI-native performance

Pando is the latest in a series of Lattice investments in AI-native performance and people intelligence, following the acquisition of Mandala's AI-native coaching technology and the launch of Lattice MCP, which brings trusted performance context into the AI tools employees and managers already use.

"Having worked with Pando in the past and Lattice at Mozilla now, this combination is exactly what the market needs," said Mark Frein, Chief People Officer at Mozilla. "Pando brings an AI-first, competency-based approach that complements Lattice's deep performance expertise. Together, they're well positioned to help organizations rethink performance for an AI-native world and give People leaders the tools and confidence to lead that transformation."

Companies need to answer a much larger question: how are their people and AI working together to create business value? Lattice is building the platform and intelligence to help People leaders answer this.

About Lattice

Lattice is a best-in-class people platform where people and AI succeed together. Built on the belief that high performance is a habit, Lattice brings the best people and AI tools together to help employees grow, managers lead, and companies succeed.

Lattice turns clarity, feedback, and alignment into daily habits—giving employees visibility into goals and growth, enabling managers to lead with real-time insights, and equipping HR teams with a connected foundation across performance, goals, growth, engagement, compensation, and AI. With a mission to make work meaningful, Lattice serves thousands of customers around the world.

About Pando

Pando is a just-in-time performance platform built to help companies create clarity, enable continuous performance, and give employees greater visibility into how they can grow. Founded by Barbra Gago, Pando has partnered with more than 100 companies worldwide to replace episodic performance management with a more transparent, competency-based, and continuous approach to employee growth and performance.

SOURCE Lattice