Lattice Launches Workforce Intelligence for AI Era Connecting People Strategy to Business Outcomes

Lattice delivers a trusted infrastructure layer to leverage AI insights and support MCP — bringing trusted performance data securely into the flow of work

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Lattiverse, Lattice CEO Sarah Franklin declared that AI transformation is fundamentally a people and process transformation – and introduced the platform infrastructure to help solve it.

The company unveiled solutions including Lattice MCP, which brings performance data into the AI tools managers already use in their flow of work, and AI Leverage Insights as workforce intelligence connects AI usage to performance outcomes. The product surfaces quality signals on impact, and turns performance data into better coaching, development, and workforce decisions.

The $10T Problem

At a time of growing public scrutiny and debate about AI's impact on the workforce and productivity, Lattice is making a $10 trillion counterargument (Gallup, 2026): that the productivity crisis isn't a technology problem alone. AI transformation is an opportunity for people and process – but business leaders need the right technology to surface quality signals.

Franklin took a definitive stance for AI in service to people: "People aren't tokens," she said in her keynote address to more than 2,000 HR and people leaders gathered in San Francisco. "The companies that will win aren't the ones cutting people the fastest. They're the ones figuring out how people and AI succeed together."

Announcing Lattice MCP: Trusted Performance Data Where Managers Already Work

The company today announced early access to Lattice MCP, making Lattice the first performance management platform to implement the open Model Context Protocol standard. This move marks a fundamental shift in how AI tools interact with people data. Lattice MCP connects the performance record managers have built over time — reviews, 1:1 notes, feedback, goals, progress updates — as live context inside the AI tools they already use in their flow of work: Claude, ChatGPT, Glean, and Slack.

The result: a manager preparing for a performance conversation doesn't have to reconstruct context from memory or hunt through systems. The full picture is already there.

"Performance reviews have always been one of the most important and most dreaded processes in any organization," said Sophie Hurcombe, Chief People and Operations Officer at Lattice. "Lattice MCP changes the game. When managers have real context at their fingertips, reviews stop feeling like a compliance exercise and start feeling like the meaningful conversations they were always meant to be."

Introducing AI Leverage Insights: The Quality Signal the C-Suite Has Been Missing

Also announced today: AI Leverage Insights, workforce intelligence that addresses the question CFOs and boards are increasingly demanding answers to — not how much AI is being used, but whether it's actually working.

Token counts measure volume. AI Leverage Insights shows not just token usage but performance data, manager feedback, output signals, and more – providing the first true quality signal around AI adoption and impact inside a people platform. It identifies employees who are using AI to accelerate high-quality work, separates them from those generating volume without value, and gives people leaders the signal to scale what's working across their organizations.

"Token counts are a quantity signal, not a quality signal," said Franklin. "For the first time, people leaders can answer not just 'how much is AI being used?' but 'are we getting value, is it being used wisely and solving business problems?'"

The announcement positions Lattice as the first people platform to link AI usage data directly to performance outcomes — a first-mover claim in a market where every HR technology vendor is racing to add AI features without evidence of impact.

The Platform Bet: People + AI Is the New Way to Work

Lattice MCP and AI Leverage Insights anchor a broader product vision Franklin outlined in her keynote: a platform where performance, engagement, compensation, goals, and AI usage data converge to give HR leaders the quality of signal they need to connect people strategy to business strategy.

Additional features announced at Lattiverse 2026 include: a Lattice AI Agent in 1:1s bringing personalized coaching and context to every manager-employee conversation; Evidence-Based Review Drafts grounded in real data from goals, feedback, and prior reviews; and Voice Modality, enabling spoken interaction with the Lattice AI Agent.

"People + AI is the new way to work," Franklin said. "The companies that will define this era are the ones that use AI to help their people grow, lead, and succeed. That's what we're building at Lattice, in service of the HR leaders transforming how their organizations work."

Early access to Lattice MCP is now available to North American Lattice customers. AI Leverage Insights is anticipated to roll out later this year.

About Lattice

Lattice is a best-in-class people platform where people and AI succeed together. Built on the belief that high performance is a habit, Lattice brings the best people and AI tools together to help employees grow, managers lead, and companies succeed.

Lattice turns clarity, feedback, and alignment into daily habits – giving employees visibility into goals and growth, enabling managers to lead with real-time insights, and equipping HR teams with a connected foundation across performance, goals, growth, engagement, compensation, and AI. With a mission to make work meaningful, we understand your people are your business. Lattice ensures both are successful.

Founded in 2015 and with a presence in North America and the UK, Lattice serves nearly 5,000 customers worldwide, including Brilliant Earth, Calm, Figma, Intercom, NPR, Tide, and more. The company is recognized as one of Inc's Best in Business and Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 companies for business excellence, growth, and innovation.

For more information, visit www.lattice.com.

SOURCE Lattice