Lattice Engines Joins Marketo® Accelerate Partner Ecosystem to Deliver Scalable Audience Engagement to Marketers

"Lattice and Marketo share many enterprise customers that generate hundreds of millions of dollars in new business value through their combined use of the two, market-leading platforms," said Jean-Paul Gomes, VP of Business Development at Lattice Engines. "With this new partnership we'll be able to help our customers further amplify and accelerate their pipeline and drive tangible, measurable results to the bottom line."

With Lattice's native integration into Marketo, marketers now have an in-depth understanding of their best target audiences, as well as the ability to slice that audience into hyper-targeted segments based on first-party intent data. Lattice's AI scores enable marketers to score accounts in real-time and prioritize them based on their propensity to buy, ensuring that hot opportunities are passed to sales as quickly as possible.

In addition, Lattice tracks more than 21,000 attributes for 200M+ companies worldwide and those data enrichments are available for all leads and accounts within a company's Marketo instance. For example, each account in Marketo can be enriched with behind-the-firewall tech usage data, website profile data, intent data, growth trends, and more. Marketers can use these enrichments to automatically drop accounts into very customized nurture programs using SmartCampaigns, create hyper-targeted segments for high-touch programs, and provide contextualized talking points to sales prior to follow-up.

"Modern marketing campaigns need a rich set of data about their target accounts, in order to drive personalized messages that resonate," said Shai Alfandary, vice president, global head of ISVs and LaunchPoint® ecosystem, Marketo. "Combining Lattice's AI capabilities with Marketo's automation powers gives our customers a new, unique way to engage their target audiences."

About Lattice Engines

Lattice's robust suite of AI-based marketing and sales solutions are built upon the broadest set of data, to provide a complete and precise view of the customer. Our revenue acceleration solution helps customers increase the efficiency of their sales and marketing teams by prioritizing accounts and leads, identifying net new contacts, and increasing customer lifetime value. Over 200 customers are using Lattice to implement both lead-based and account-based marketing (ABM) programs. With an unrivaled track record of success and expertise, Lattice delivers the ultimate in customer value through its experience, precise data and comprehensive solutions for enterprises such as Dell, Adobe, PayPal, and SunTrust Bank. Lattice is headquartered in San Mateo, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lattice-engines.com and follow @Lattice_Engines.

