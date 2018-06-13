Lattice Engines positioned as a Strong Performer for Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platforms

Lattice has now been evaluated in two Forrester Reports – as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Predictive Marketing Analytics for B2B Marketers, Q2 2017 and a Strong Performer in The Forrester New Wave™: ABM Platforms, Q2 2018. Lattice is also recognized by customers for its strong ability to help create efficiencies for their sales and marketing organizations.

"Masergy uses Lattice to discover new insights about our target accounts and engage with context", said Malachi Threadgill, Director of Demand Generation and Global Sales Development at Masergy. "The Lattice Platform's AI models and data enable us to identify and pursue the best accounts and contacts with the most relevant content. We are able to create personalized buyer journeys resulting in 7x higher opportunity creation and 50% higher deal size at our targets."

Lattice customers are able to successfully execute ABM at scale by doing the following:

Connect all available 1st and 3rd party data to create a 360 degree view of customers and prospects

all available 1st and 3rd party data to create a 360 degree view of customers and prospects Segment audiences using AI and data to identify the most attractive targets and next best actions

audiences using AI and data to identify the most attractive targets and next best actions Activate audiences across all channels to drive hyper-personalized omni channel campaigns and programs

"Marketers need an AI-based data foundation that will help to support a number of revenue efforts, such as deepening account-based relationships to identifying new customers to supporting cross-sell efforts with the sales and customer success team", said Shashi Upadhyay, CEO of Lattice Engines. "We are thrilled to be named a strong performer and to have received differentiated ratings in the account and contact selection, 'insights' and 'engagement orchestration' criteria- all of which we believe are table stakes for successful ABM at scale."

Learn more about Lattice Engines here.

About Lattice Engines

Lattice's advanced suite of AI-based ABM solutions are built to drive 1-to-1 experiences across the entire buyer's journey. Our platform helps customers personalize digital experiences to increase the efficiency of their sales and marketing teams by prioritizing contacts for lead and account-based (ABM) programs, identifying net new contacts, implementing cohesive omni-channel campaigns and increasing customer lifetime value. With an unrivaled track record of success and expertise, Lattice is the leader in providing AI-enabled ABM solutions. Customers including Dell, Adobe, PayPal, and SunTrust Bank use Lattice to personalize their marketing and sales conversations with thousands of accounts at scale. Lattice is a Salesforce Gold partner, a Marketo Accelerate Partner and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lattice-engines.com and follow @Lattice_Engines.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lattice-engines-positioned-as-a-strong-performer-for-account-based-marketing-abm-platforms-300665260.html

SOURCE Lattice Engines

Related Links

http://www.lattice-engines.com

