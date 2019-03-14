Lattice Engines Ranked a Leader in B2B Customer Analytics by Independent Research Firm

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice Engines, the world's first AI-powered B2B Customer Data Platform, has been named a Leader by Forrester Research in its recent report The Forrester Wave™: B2B Customer Analytics, Q1 2019 authored by analyst Allison Snow. Lattice Engines continues to be a leader recognized not only by independent analysts but by customers as well for helping B2B marketers improve productivity throughout the campaign process and deliver greater engagement in their account-based marketing (ABM) programs.

"Now more than ever, B2B marketers need a single source of marketing truth so they can simplify their data environment, operate more productively and deliver better outcomes across the entire revenue funnel," said Shashi Upadhyay, CEO of Lattice. "Lattice Atlas is the central place where marketers can go to create AI-based audiences and execute hyper-targeted campaigns across all their channels. We believe that our hard efforts to build proven solutions for the marketing community are being recognized by both independent analyst firms and our customers."

According to the Wave report, "Lattice Engines delivers a full-featured suite for global and high growth enterprises. …[The company] excels at audience development, allowing users to segment once in the data-rich Lattice environment and execute via almost any engagement platform." The report also states that it "brings a data agnostic approach" and "sets standards with its capabilities in data enrichment, real-time scoring, and new account identification."

With Lattice Atlas, B2B marketers can deliver better outcomes for their omni channel campaigns and ABM programs across the entire revenue funnel by doing the following:

About Lattice

Lattice Engines provides a SaaS-based platform that serves as the "Single Source of the Marketing Truth" for B2B Marketing teams everywhere. Our platform enables B2B marketers to centralize all their 1st and 3rd party buyer data in a single place and then use AI to segment and create audiences for campaigns. Customers use the platform to activate these audiences across all their channels (email, sales, web, ads, direct mail, bots, etc.) for all parts of the revenue funnel from net new acquisition, to lead acceleration to churn detection and cross-sell/up-sell. With an unrivaled track record of success and expertise, Lattice is a leader recognized by Independent Analysts and customers including AT&T, Adobe, Dell, Google, Paypal, Tibco and hundreds of enterprise and fast growing companies. Lattice is a Salesforce Gold partner, a Marketo Accelerate Partner and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lattice-engines.com and follow @Lattice_Engines.

