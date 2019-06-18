Lattice Engines Ranked a Leader in B2B Customer Data Platform Report by Independent Research Firm

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice Engines, the world's first AI-powered B2B Customer Data Platform (CDP), has been named a Leader by Forrester Research in its recent report The Forrester Wave™: B2B Customer Data Platforms, Q2 2019 authored by analyst Steven Casey. Lattice Engines continues to be a Leader recognized not only by independent analysts but by customers as well for empowering B2B marketers to improve productivity throughout the campaign process and deliver greater engagement in their account-based marketing (ABM) programs.

According to the Wave report, Lattice Engines received a differentiated rating in eight out of the 10 criteria and "leads the pack with rich data, comprehensive profiles, and omnichannel activation." The report also states that it "supports activation in a wide range of marketing channels, surfaces insights for sellers, and leverages machine learning to make next-best-step recommendations in their existing workflows and tools."

On Thursday, June 13, 2019, Lattice entered an agreement to be acquired by Dun & Bradstreet, which will give Lattice customers extended access to Dun & Bradstreet's depth and breadth of world-class data. Dun & Bradstreet was also included in the Wave report ranking as a Strong Performer.

"Great B2B marketing and sales starts with a customer data platform," said Shashi Upadhyay, CEO of Lattice Engines. "Customers leverage the Lattice Atlas CDP to simplify their data and software stacks so they can focus on orchestrating journeys across a diverse range of channels. Once Dun & Bradstreet's acquisition of Lattice is complete, we are bringing together the highest quality data with the best customer data platform for our customers."

"We think this report validates the complementary nature of Lattice Atlas and D&B DataVision capabilities," said Michael Bird, EVP and General Manager, Sales & Marketing Solutions for Dun & Bradstreet. "Once the acquisition of Lattice Engines is final, we will have a complete solution that offers both the critical targeting and segmentation that marketing and sales teams expect with the comprehensive ability to analyze and connect to downstream systems for better campaign activation."

With Lattice Atlas, B2B marketers can deliver better outcomes for their omni channel campaigns and ABM programs across the entire revenue funnel by doing the following:

The full report is available for download on the Lattice Engines website.

About Lattice

Lattice Engines provides a Saas-based platform that serves as the "Single Source of the Marketing Truth" for B2B Marketing teams everywhere. Our platform enables B2B marketers to centralize all their 1st and 3rd party buyer data in a single place and then use AI to segment and create audiences for campaigns. Customers use the platform to activate these audiences across all their channels (email, sales, web, ads, direct mail, bots, etc) for all parts of the revenue funnel from net new acquisition, to lead acceleration to churn detection and cross-sell/up-sell. With an unrivaled track record of success and expertise, Lattice is a leader recognized by Independent Analysts and customers including AT&T, Adobe, Dell, Google, Paypal, Tibco and hundreds of enterprise and fast growing companies. Lattice is a Salesforce Gold partner, a Marketo Accelerate Partner and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lattice-engines.com and follow @Lattice_Engines.

