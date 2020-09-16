L'ATTITUDE Continues Commitment Of Elevating The Next U.S. Latino Superstars In Entertainment As Part Of LATINXT Initiative

As the only business and media event focused on the New Mainstream Economy driven by U.S. Latinos, L'ATTITUDE introduced the groundbreaking LATINXT initiative to recognize and uplift breakthrough Latinx talent who are redefining the New Mainstream. The full list of nearly 40 Latinx creatives amounts to a multidisciplinary pipeline of talent that includes showrunners, writers, directors, producers, actors and trailblazers in the LGBTQ+ space. Notable honorees include Grammy-winning musical artist Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera of Starz's Vida, and Isabela Merced, who played the titular character in Dora and the Lost City of Gold and who is now establishing herself as a flourishing musical artist.

Multi-platinum Grammy winner, entrepreneur, and official L'ATTITUDE partner, Emilio Estefan, is thrilled to be celebrating the promising young talent, as well as the growing influence of U.S. Latinos' voices overall through the event's programming. "The first two years of this event have attracted world-class celebrities, breakthrough talent, and national media attention, so we're really excited about the robust lineup this year, and we can't wait to showcase all the artistry that's positively impacting American culture and helping to redefine the New Mainstream," said Estefan.

Below is the full list of creatives on the rise that comprise the 2020 LATINXT list:

Performance:

Melissa Barrera – Actress and singer starring in Warner Bros.' upcoming Lin-Manuel Miranda musical In the Heights

– Actress and singer starring in Warner Bros.' upcoming musical

David Castañeda – Actor, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy



Rhenzy Feliz – Actor, Netflix's upcoming All Together Now , Marvel's Runaways on Hulu

, Marvel's on Hulu

Madison Reyes – Actress, Netflix's Julie and the Phantoms

– Actress, Netflix's

Xochitl Gomez – Actress, Netflix's Baby-Sitter's Club

– Actress, Netflix's

Alexa Mansour – Actress, AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond

– Actress, AMC's

Karrie Martin – Actress, Netflix's Gentefied

– Actress, Netflix's

Carlos Miranda – Actor, Starz's Vida , Pantaya's ANA, and the upcoming indie film Senior Moment

– Actor, Starz's , Pantaya's and the upcoming indie film

Chelsea Rendon – Actress, Starz's Vida and the new film Murder in the Woods

– Actress, Starz's and the new film

Tess Romero – Actress and star of Diary of a Future President on Disney +

– Actress and star of on Disney +

Jesus Sepulveda – Comedian and actor, HBO Latino's Entrenos and Netflix's Chingo Bling : They Can't Deport Us All

– Comedian and actor, HBO Latino's and Netflix's :

Joseph Julian Soria – Actor, star of Netflix's Gentefied



– Actor, star of Netflix's Director:

Gigi Saul Guerrero – Filmmaker best known for creating and directing the horror web series La Quinceañera . Directed the film Culture Shock as part of Hulu's anthology series Into the Dark , and episodes of The Purge for USA Network

– Filmmaker best known for creating and directing the horror web series . Directed the film as part of Hulu's anthology series , and episodes of for Network

Marvin Lemus – Award-winning filmmaker, who is a creator, executive producer, and director of Netflix's Gentefied

– Award-winning filmmaker, who is a creator, executive producer, and director of Netflix's

Jenée LaMarque – Director and writer, The Pretty One, The Feels, Room 104, Vida



Carlos López Estrada – Director, Blindspotting, and Disney's upcoming film, Raya and the Last Dragon

and Disney's upcoming film,

Melina Matsoukas – Two-time Grammy award-winning director for music videos "We Found Love" and "Formation." Directed Universal Pictures' Queen & Slim

– Two-time Grammy award-winning director for music videos "We Found Love" and "Formation." Directed Universal Pictures'

Diana Peralta – Director, producer, and writer. Her debut feature film, De Lo Mío, will premiere on HBO in November 2020



– Director, producer, and writer. Her debut feature film, will premiere on HBO in Writer:

Linda Yvette Chavez – Award-winning screenwriter and producer, who is a creator, executive producer, and director of Netflix's Gentefied

– Award-winning screenwriter and producer, who is a creator, executive producer, and director of Netflix's

Hailey Chavez – Comedy writer whose credits include NBC's Superstore and Disney+'s Diary of a Future President

– Comedy writer whose credits include NBC's and Disney+'s

Danny Fernandez – Writer and actor, whose credits include Diary of a Future President for Disney+ and Love, Victor for Hulu

– Writer and actor, whose credits include for Disney+ and for Hulu

Nancy C. Mejía – Writer and director, whose recent projects include Vida and The L Word: Generation Q

and

Julio Torres – Writer, comedian, and actor known for his work on Saturday Night Live . Co-creator, writer, and executive producer of HBO's Los Espookys



– Writer, comedian, and actor known for his work on . Co-creator, writer, and executive producer of HBO's Producer/Showrunner:

Niki López – Creator and co-executive producer of Nickelodeon's new animated preschool series, Santiago of the Seas



Monica Macer – Award-winning showrunner and executive producer of Netflix's Gentefied, and MacGyver for CBS

– Award-winning showrunner and executive producer of Netflix's and for CBS

Miguel Puga – Visual artist and art director. Co-executive producer of Nickelodeon's Emmy Award-winning series, The Casagrandes

– Visual artist and art director. Co-executive producer of Nickelodeon's Emmy Award-winning series,

Tanya Saracho – Award-winning actress, playwright, and screenwriter, as well as showrunner for STARZ's Vida

– Award-winning actress, playwright, and screenwriter, as well as showrunner for STARZ's

Moisés Zamora – Creator, executive producer, and co-showrunner of Selena: The Series for Netflix



– Creator, executive producer, and co-showrunner of for Netflix Music:

Isabela Merced – Recording artist and actress, whose song "My Only One (No Hay Nadie Más)" generated nearly 50 million Spotify streams. Her debut EP, "The Better Half of Me," was released earlier this year

– Recording artist and actress, whose song "My Only One (No Hay Nadie Más)" generated nearly 50 million Spotify streams. Her debut EP, "The Better Half of Me," was released earlier this year

Leslie Grace – Singer and songwriter starring in the upcoming Lin-Manuel Miranda musical In the Heights

– Singer and songwriter starring in the upcoming musical

Ángela Aguilar – Singer and daughter of singer Pepe Aguilar . She gained recognition after performing "La Llorona" at the 19th Annual Latin Grammys

. She gained recognition after performing "La Llorona" at the 19th Annual Latin Grammys

Mariah Angeliq – Singer, newly signed to Universal Music Latin Entertainment and gaining popularity for her refreshing pop/urban/R&B style, highlighted in her single "Blah"



Jhay Cortez – Singer and songwriter best known for his writing on several reggaeton hits, such as "I Like It" by Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin



– Singer and songwriter best known for his writing on several reggaeton hits, such as "I Like It" by Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin Trailblazers – LGBTQ+:

Emily Estefan – Musical artist, LGBTQ+ advocate, and the daughter of producer Emilio Estefan and singer/songwriter Gloria Estefan

– Musical artist, LGBTQ+ advocate, and the daughter of producer and singer/songwriter

Aurora Guerrero – Queer writer, director, and activist who has directed episodes of Gentefied and 13 Reasons Why for Netflix

– Queer writer, director, and activist who has directed episodes of and for Netflix

Gabby Rivera – Writer best known for writing America, the comic series featuring Marvel's first queer Latina superhero, America Chavez

the comic series featuring Marvel's first queer Latina superhero,

Mj Rodriguez – Actress and singer known for her breakout role as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in the hit FX drama, Pose

The L'ATTITUDE event agenda will feature four days of virtual sessions covering business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment, including panels on Latin music, upcoming streaming, film, and TV content, and the emerging talents on the LATINXT List. The LATINXT panels will take place on Thursday, September 24th, spanning topics that include Latinx talent on the rise in Hollywood, an early look at Warner Bros.' highly anticipated musical film In the Heights, and a 1:1 spotlight on Isabela Merced's skyrocketing career in music and film. Additional entertainment-focused panels will spotlight Nickelodeon's role as a leader in diverse programming for children, and STX's upcoming film Greenland with stars Morena Baccarin and Gerard Butler.

L'ATTITUDE was created to showcase the contributions of U.S. Latinos across multiple industries, as well as to help enlightened leaders gain a deeper understanding of U.S. Latinos' crucial role in fueling the New Mainstream Economy. "We launched our LATINXT initiative to not only celebrate those individuals who are already making an impact in the media, but also to do our part to help close the gap in representation within the entertainment industry. We're proud to provide all of these talented creatives with this platform to help them gain further recognition – among both their peers and decision-makers – so they can reach the next level of their careers," said Sol Trujillo, L'ATTITUDE co-founder.

In addition to the scheduled LATINXT and accompanying entertainment sessions, the virtual forum will feature discussions with Pitbull, Eva Longoria, Emilio and Gloria Estefan, and many more prominent figures. The event will also bring together leaders from Nike, Bank of America, BlackRock, Verizon, United Airlines, Walmart, Wells Fargo, American Express, and Target, among others, along with leading national media partners like MSNBC, CNBC, Telemundo, The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, and Dow Jones MarketWatch.

To learn more about the LATINXT initiative, scheduled programming, and to register for the event, visit www.lattitude.net.

ABOUT L'ATTITUDE

The brainchild of international business executive Sol Trujillo and NAHREP Co-Founder and CEO Gary Acosta, L'ATTITUDE hosts a world-class slate of CEOs, celebrities, economists, educators, entrepreneurs, journalists, politicians and industry influencers at its annual conference. Participants engage in open dialogue about the latest facts and data regarding the New Mainstream Economy and the U.S. Latino cohort that is driving it. As the name implies, L'ATTITUDE is about staying on course to a growing and sustainable economic future for America. U.S. Latinos, our country's largest, youngest and fastest-growing cohort, represent nearly 1 in 5 Americans, nearly 1 in 4 millennials, nearly 1 in 3 alphas, and account for over $2.3 trillion in GDP, making it the 8th largest economy in the world if it were a stand-alone country. L'ATTITUDE features presentations, panel discussions, interactive sessions, and entertainment featuring leading celebrities. For an informative video on this year's conference visit: https://lattitude.net/2020-event-overview/#440171996 .

SOURCE L'ATTITUDE

Related Links

http://www.lattitude.net

