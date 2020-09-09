L'ATTITUDE Convenes A-List Celebrities And Entertainment Luminaries To Shine Spotlight On The Latino Factor Fueling New Mainstream Economy

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A-list celebrities and leading entertainment brands, including Netflix, Sony Pictures, Facebook Watch, Nickelodeon, STX Entertainment, and more, will take the virtual stage at L'ATTITUDE 2020 in our country's first national dialogue entitled, "The New Mainstream Economy: Restart and Rebound," being driven by U.S. Latinos. National media, c-suite executives, and elected officials will also participate in the national forum live-cast September 24-27.

Entering its third year, L'ATTITUDE has partnered with multi-platinum Grammy winner and entrepreneur Emilio Estefan to further build and expand the program, given his vast experience in the entertainment industry. The entertainment program will also feature LATINXT, the annual track that serves as a launch pad for the industry to present new content featuring Latino talent, while celebrating the U.S. Latino voices creating positive cultural and economic impact in the media and entertainment sector.

"Last year when I received an award at L'ATTITUDE and witnessed first hand the importance of the event as a unique forum to celebrate the contributions of U.S. Latinos and capitalize on our profound influence in this country, I immediately wanted to be involved," said Estefan. "The first two years have attracted world-class celebrities, breakthrough talent, and national media attention, so we're really excited about how the lineup is shaping up this year, and we can't wait to showcase all the artistry that's positively impacting American culture and helping to redefine the New Mainstream."

The growing list of celebrities, entertainment talent, and leaders confirmed to participate include:

Pitbull – Grammy award-winning recording artist, producer, and entrepreneur

Gloria Estefan – Seven-time Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winning recording artist and host of the upcoming Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk: The Estefans

Eva Longoria – Actress, producer, director, activist, and entrepreneur

Gerard Butler – International star of STX Entertainment's upcoming action thriller film Greenland, releasing in theaters nationwide on September 25, 2020

Morena Baccarin – International star of STX Entertainment's upcoming action thriller film Greenland, releasing in theaters nationwide on September 25, 2020

José Andrés – World-renowned MICHELIN-star chef, entrepreneur, humanitarian, and philanthropist

Canelo Alvarez – Four-division world champion boxer

Kenny Ortega – Director of Disney's High School Musical franchise and upcoming Netflix series Julie and The Phantoms

Carlos Ponce – Costar of the upcoming Netflix series Julie and The Phantoms

Madison Reyes – Star of the upcoming Netflix series Julie and The Phantoms

Sonny Bustamante – Costar of the upcoming Netflix series Julie and The Phantoms

Lili Estefan – Emmy Award-winning host of Univision's El Gordo y la Flaca and cohost of the upcoming Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk: The Estefans

Emily Estefan – Rising singer/songwriter and cohost of the upcoming Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk: The Estefans

Tony Vinciquerra – Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment

Afo Verde – Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Latin

Dana Cluverius – Senior Vice President, Current Series Animation, Nickelodeon

Niki Lopez – Creator and Co-Executive Producer of Nickelodeon's upcoming animated series Santiago of the Seas

Monica Davila – Storyboard Director of Nickelodeon's upcoming animated series Santiago of the Seas

Miguel Puga – Co-Executive Producer of Nickelodeon's hit animated series The Casagrandes

Izabella Alvarez – Lead actor portraying "Ronnie Anne Santiago" in Nickelodeon's hit animated series The Casagrandes

The L'ATTITUDE event agenda will feature four days of virtual sessions covering business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment, including panels on Latin music, upcoming streaming, film, and TV content, and an important dialogue about U.S Latino representation in all facets of the industry. Additionally, the Latino Donor Collaborative will present its latest findings on the progress that leading entertainment and media companies are making in identifying, hiring and featuring U.S. Latinos and leveraging the revenue potential of the New Mainstream Economy.

"The entertainment industry is leaving money on the table by not including U.S. Latinos in front of and behind the camera, given the fact that Latino consumers over-index in entertainment across the board and in virtually all other sectors. It is a basic understanding of marketing that people like to see themselves and their contexts when viewing ads or content. It is encouraging to see the companies we are featuring doing just that," said Sol Trujillo, L'ATTITUDE co-founder. "There have been multiple studies bringing facts and data to light that shows that Latinos are still extremely underrepresented in media and entertainment, and too often relegated to minor roles and stereotypical narratives. Our entertainment-focused program aims to ignite a much-needed discussion and spotlight those who are actually participating in the space and the companies that are acting upon that opportunity."

The upcoming Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk: The Estefans, will also be featured at L'ATTITUDE and will engage attendees with three generations of iconic Latina women: Gloria Estefan, Lili Estefan, and Emily Estefan. The L'ATTITUDE closing gala will include the presentation of the L'ATTITUDE 2020 Leadership Awards to Eva Longoria and chef José Andrés, both of whom have achieved exemplary personal success, which they have then leveraged by using their resources and influence to improve the lives of others. This award recognizes those who demonstrate the relentless U.S. Latino work ethic and community-minded humanitarian spirit.

In addition to the entertainment sessions, the event will bring together leaders from BlackRock, Nike, Bank of America, Verizon, United Airlines, Walmart, Wells Fargo, American Express, and Target, among others, along with leading national media partners like MSNBC, CNBC, Telemundo, The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, and Dow Jones MarketWatch.

To learn more and register for the event, visit www.lattitude.net.

ABOUT L'ATTITUDE

The brainchild of international business executive Sol Trujillo and NAHREP Co-Founder and CEO Gary Acosta, L'ATTITUDE hosts a world-class slate of CEOs, celebrities, economists, educators, entrepreneurs, journalists, politicians and industry influencers at its annual conference. Participants engage in open dialogue about the latest facts and data regarding the New Mainstream Economy and the U.S. Latino cohort that is driving it. As the name implies, L'ATTITUDE is about staying on course to a growing and sustainable economic future for America. U.S. Latinos, our country's largest, youngest and fastest-growing cohort, represent nearly 1 in 5 Americans, nearly 1 in 4 millennials, nearly 1 in 3 alphas, and account for over $2.3 trillion in GDP, making it the 8th largest economy in the world if it were a stand-alone country. L'ATTITUDE features presentations, panel discussions, interactive sessions, and entertainment featuring leading celebrities. For an informative video on this year's conference visit: https://lattitude.net/2020-event-overview/#440171996 .

