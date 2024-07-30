Wells Fargo continues its long-standing relationship, joining L'ATTITUDE as the presenting sponsor of the 2024 conference

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- L'ATTITUDE, the nation's premier business event focused on amplifying the critical importance and power of the U.S. Latino cohort, is extending its partnership with Wells Fargo. As the presenting sponsor of the 2024 conference, Wells Fargo will join L'ATTITUDE in its mission to highlight how the influential U.S. Latino cohort is Forging the Future of The New Mainstream Economy in 21st Century America.

L’ATTITUDE partners with Wells Fargo to celebrate the New Mainstream Economy powered by U.S. Latinos.

L'ATTITUDE is an annual four-day business event focused on educating executives and business leaders through data, reports and dialogue on how the U.S. Latino cohort's contributions, power and influence are reshaping the fabric of U.S. culture and the broader economy. Leading with critical facts, data, dialogue and insights, L'ATTITUDE brings together entrepreneurs, executives, investors, entertainers, CEOs, educators, and political and association leaders to amplify the U.S. Latino agenda and to participate in a dynamic marketplace where connections are forged and partnerships are born. This year, the conference will take place in San Diego, CA, from September 12-15.

On day one of the L'ATTITUDE conference, The Latino Donor Collaborative Think Tank (LDC) will unveil its 2024 LDC U.S. Latino GDP Report™ sponsored by Wells Fargo since its inception. This report, which includes the latest statistics and insights on the impact, breadth, and growth of U.S. Latino contributions to the economy, will serve as the cornerstone for presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions. That same day, LDC and Wells Fargo will also unveil the 2024 Latinos In Tech Report- AI Edition at L'ATTITUDE.

"Wells Fargo's long-standing commitment to the U.S. Latino cohort cannot be overstated," said Sol Trujillo, L'ATTITUDE co-founder. "It's an honor to, once again, partner with an organization that genuinely understands and embraces the opportunities that U.S. Latinos are generating for the entire nation. Wells Fargo's support for data-driven insights on the New Mainstream Economy underscores our unified objective to shine a light on America's true growth engine: U.S. Latinos."

For over 160 years, Wells Fargo has served Hispanic and U.S. Latino families by providing access to capital, home loans and programs that foster the growth and sustainability of small businesses, diverse suppliers, and community development.

"At Wells Fargo, we are deeply committed to supporting the growth and success of the Latino community, understanding that our own success is intertwined with theirs," said Patty Juarez, Executive VP and Head of Hispanic/Latino Affairs at Wells Fargo. "L'ATTITUDE, as the largest gathering of Latino business executives and business owners in the United States, provides an unparalleled platform to highlight, uplift and fuel Latino contributions to our economy across industries. We are proud to sponsor this event and to participate through workshops and panels, including a special session on trailblazing Latinas and their incredible journeys of success and sneak peeks into new banking products for the Latino cohort."

ABOUT L'ATTITUDE:

The brainchild of international business executive Sol Trujillo and NAHREP Co-Founder & CEO Gary Acosta, L'ATTITUDE hosts a world-class slate of CEOs, celebrities, economists, educators, entrepreneurs, journalists, politicians and industry influencers at its annual conference. Participants engage in open dialogue about the latest facts and data regarding America's Latino Factor and the New Mainstream Economy. As the name implies, L'ATTITUDE is about staying on course to a growing and sustainable economic future for America. U.S. Latinos, our country's youngest cohort, represent nearly 1 in 5 Americans, and account for over $3.2 trillion in GDP, making it the 5th largest economy in the world if it were a stand-alone country. L'ATTITUDE features presentations, panel discussions, interactive sessions, and entertainment featuring leading celebrities.

ABOUT WELLS FARGO:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 34 on Fortune's 2024 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wellsfargo

