L'ATTITUDE: The Country's Largest Business Event Celebrating the U.S. Latino Cohort Returns for Its Seventh Year

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- L'ATTITUDE, the nation's premier business event focused on amplifying the critical importance and power of the U.S. Latino cohort, returns to San Diego for its seventh annual event, Sept. 12-15. This year's event will be filled with powerful sessions, workshops, panels and networking opportunities that will highlight the many contributions of U.S. Latinos across various industries. Leading with critical facts, data, dialogue and insights, L'ATTITUDE brings together entrepreneurs, executives, investors, entertainers, CEOs, educators and political and association leaders to amplify the U.S. Latino agenda and to participate in a dynamic marketplace where connections are forged and partnerships are born.

Founded by Sol Trujillo, global business executive and CEO and co-founder of the Latino Donor Collaborative Think Tank (LDC), and Gary Acosta, co-founder and CEO of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), L'ATTITUDE continues to showcase the massive economic transformation being fueled by U.S. Latinos, a term coined by Sol Trujillo as the New Mainstream Economy in 21st century America.

"Investing in the U.S. Latino cohort is investing in America's prosperity," said Sol Trujillo, global business executive and CEO and co-founder of the Latino Donor Collaborative Think Tank (LDC) and L'ATTITUDE. "As powerful drivers of our country's Gross Domestic Income, Gross Domestic Product and Purchasing Power, U.S. Latinos play a critical role in driving the economy forward. At L'ATTITUDE, we're proud to showcase the growing power and influence of the U.S. Latino cohort through data and insights. L'ATTITUDE is the largest business event in the country focused on capturing growth, market share, earnings, and mindshare, while also providing networking opportunities, attracting capital and fostering business trades."

This year, attendees can expect more than 35 sessions focused on business, entrepreneurship, economics, music, entertainment, sports, fashion, tech, politics and more, supported by leading brands and acclaimed speakers. On top of that, this year's L'ATTITUDE Live concert will feature global superstar and five-time Grammy nominee, Luis Fonsi, along with other surprise guests.

"U.S. Latinos have moved beyond being a niche market – we're at the forefront of economic growth across various sectors, including real estate, media and technology," said Gary Acosta, co-founder of L'ATTITUDE and co-founder and CEO of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP). "L'ATTITUDE's mission is to use data to create an accurate narrative about the U.S. Hispanic community, showcase some of the best and brightest Latinos in all sectors of the economy and facilitate a marketplace for attendees and stakeholders where valuable business relationships are made."

The conference has consistently drawn high-caliber attendees, from former President Barack Obama and Lin-Manuel Miranda to Oscar De La Hoya, John Leguizamo, Jim Cramer, Joe Kernen and Emilio Estefan. The event has also featured top executives from Fortune 500 companies including: Charles W. Scharf, President & CEO, Wells Fargo; John Donahoe, President & CEO, Nike; Brian Moynihan, Chair & CEO, Bank of America; Julie Sweet, Chair & CEO, Accenture; Mary Dillon, President & CEO of Footlocker; among many others.

This year, the growing list of influential leaders joining the Main Stage includes:

Anthony Vinciquerra - Chairman and CEO, Sony Pictures Entertainment

- Chairman and CEO, Dave Kimbell - Chief Executive Officer, Ulta Beauty

- Chief Executive Officer, Devin McGranahan - CEO, Western Union

- CEO, Eddy Cue - SVP Services, Apple

- SVP Services, Emma Tucker - Editor in Chief, The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires

- Editor in Chief, The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires Jimmy Pitaro - Chairman, ESPN

- Chairman, Jess Sibley - CEO, TIME

- CEO, Luis Fonsi - Global artist, actor, author and philanthropist

- Global artist, actor, author and philanthropist Marissa Solis - SVP, Global Brand & Consumer Marketing, NFL

- SVP, Global Brand & Consumer Marketing, Monica Lozano - Board Member, Bank of America and Apple & Lead Independent Director, Target

- Board Member, and & Lead Independent Director, Patty Juarez - Executive Vice President and Head of Hispanic/Latino Affairs, Wells Fargo & Company

- Executive Vice President and Head of Hispanic/Latino Affairs, Ramón Rodríguez - Actor, Executive Producer, Writer and Director

- Actor, Executive Producer, Writer and Director Raul Anaya - President & Co-Head Business Banking, Bank of America

- President & Co-Head Business Banking, Rita Ferro - President, Global Advertising, Disney

- President, Global Advertising, Disney Saul Van Beurden - Senior Executive Vice President, CEO of Consumer, Small & Business Banking, Wells Fargo & Company

Since 2018, L'ATTITUDE has also served as the platform for unveiling several exclusive reports on the pivotal role of the U.S. Latino cohort in the economy and culture. These key findings underscore the crucial need to invest in this powerful group and provide organizations with the tools and foundation to make culturally informed decisions.

This year, L'ATTITUDE will provide the launchpad for several special reports that will be unveiled during the conference, including:

Some of the nation's most influential organizations, including Fortune 500 leaders, are once again uniting to support and engage with the U.S. Latino cohort, recognizing its crucial impact on the future of American business and culture. Attendees at the conference will have unparalleled access to these companies, creating invaluable opportunities for networking, collaboration and mentorship with these industry giants and innovative leaders.

New and returning sponsors of this year's event include Wells Fargo, American Express, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Diageo, The Walt Disney Company, Morgan Stanley, Accenture, Nike, Anywhere, Comcast and Target.

Registration is now open for L'ATTITUDE 2024, with the full agenda and list of participants to be announced in the coming weeks. Interested attendees are encouraged to register early, as heavy demand is expected for this year's conference. For more information, visit lattitude.net/registration-2024/.

ABOUT L'ATTITUDE:

The brainchild of Sol Trujillo, global business executive and CEO and co-founder of the Latino Donor Collaborative Think Tank (LDC) and Gary Acosta, co-founder and CEO of NAHREP, L'ATTITUDE hosts a world-class slate of CEOs, celebrities, economists, educators, entrepreneurs, journalists, politicians and industry influencers at its annual conference. Participants engage in open dialogue about the latest facts and data regarding America's Latino Factor and the New Mainstream Economy. As the name implies, L'ATTITUDE is about staying on course to a growing and sustainable economic future for America. U.S. Latinos, our country's youngest cohort, represent nearly 1 in 5 Americans, and account for over $3.2 trillion in GDP, making it the 5th largest economy in the world if it were a stand-alone country. L'ATTITUDE features presentations, panel discussions, interactive sessions, and entertainment featuring leading celebrities.

