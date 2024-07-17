MIAMI, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BODEN, an independent, minority- and female-owned, award-winning communications agency, recently named a five-time "Agency of the Year," has been appointed as the Public Relations Agency of Record for L'ATTITUDE, the nation's premier business event focused on showcasing how the U.S. Latino cohort is Forging the Future of The New Mainstream Economy. The agency will support L'ATTITUDE in its efforts aimed at educating and inspiring top business leaders across the country about the massive economic transformation that is being fueled by U.S. Latinos.

L’ATTITUDE, The Nation’s Premier Business Event Focused on Showcasing the Power of the U.S. Latino Cohort, Selects BODEN Agency as PR Agency of Record

L'ATTITUDE was founded in 2018 by international business executive and CEO, co-founder of the Latino Donor Collaborative (LDC), Sol Trujillo, and The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) Co-Founder and CEO Gary Acosta. It has established itself as a world-class platform for launching new initiatives, discovering emerging talent, and fostering strategic collaborations. With a mission to educate business executives and industry leaders about the pivotal role of the Latino community in shaping the future of the American economy, L'ATTITUDE aligns perfectly with BODEN's commitment to turning culture into impact, by leveraging the power of the Hispanic market to future-proof brands.

"We are delighted to welcome BODEN Agency as our PR Agency of Record. BODEN's established reputation, exceptional quality of work, and deep understanding of the Hispanic market make them the ideal choice for us," said Sol Trujillo, Co-Founder of L'ATTITUDE. "Their Hispanic+ approach will be invaluable in helping us reach broader audiences to amplify how Latinos are driving The New Mainstream Economy."

"We are thrilled to partner with L'ATTITUDE as their PR Agency of Record," said Natalie Boden, Founder and CEO of BODEN Agency. "L'ATTITUDE has established itself as the nation's premier business event dedicated to highlighting the immense impact of the Latino community on America's economic growth, and we share L'ATTITUDE's commitment to showcasing and harnessing this influence. We look forward to bringing our expertise and passion to support L'ATTITUDE's vision and helping to shape a more inclusive and prosperous future for all."

BODEN will support L'ATTITUDE in continuing to draw attention to the economic power of The New Mainstream Economy, driving business engagement and investment, through public relations efforts leading up to, during and after L'ATTITUDE, taking place September 12-15, 2024 in San Diego, CA. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both organizations, as BODEN and L'ATTITUDE join forces to amplify the contributions and influence of U.S. Latinos who are driving economic growth and innovation across all segments.

ABOUT BODEN

BODEN is an award-winning Hispanic+ communications powerhouse, making an impact for brands embracing the changing face of culture. With a team of culture-fluid trailblazers, BODEN turns culture into impact to future-proof brands. This approach has drawn the attention of some of the most iconic brands in the world. Recently named a five-time "Agency of the Year," BODEN is proudly independent, minority- and female-owned. For more information, please visit bodenagency.com.

ABOUT L'ATTITUDE

The brainchild of international business executive Sol Trujillo and NAHREP Co-Founder & CEO Gary Acosta, L'ATTITUDE hosts a world-class slate of CEOs, celebrities, economists, educators, entrepreneurs, journalists, politicians and industry influencers at its annual conference. Participants engage in open dialogue about the latest facts and data regarding America's Latino Factor and the New Mainstream Economy. As the name implies, L'ATTITUDE is about staying on course to a growing and sustainable economic future for America. U.S. Latinos, our country's youngest cohort, represent nearly 1 in 5 Americans, and account for over $3.2 trillion in GDP, making it the 5th largest economy in the world if it were a stand-alone country. L'ATTITUDE features presentations, panel discussions, interactive sessions, and entertainment featuring leading celebrities.

SOURCE BODEN Agency