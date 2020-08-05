Lattof & Lattof, P.C. in Mobile, Alabama Launches New Website

MOBILE, Ala., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal injury law firm Lattof & Lattof, P.C. has launched a brand new website. The new state-of-the-art site was designed with user experience in mind. The site integrates numerous cutting-edge design elements meant to improve navigation for the user, such as drop-down menus, text accordions, and sliders.

The new site was designed to adapt to cellphones and tablets in addition to desktop computers and laptops. As consumers increasingly turn to their mobile devices to find information and services on the web, offering a seamless mobile experience is more important than ever. Lattof & Lattof, P.C., hopes that the new site will result in an improved experience for their online visitors. Contact Lattof & Lattof, P.C. if you need the services of a personal injury lawyer in Mobile, AL.

About Lattof & Lattof, P.C.:

Lattof & Lattof, P.C., is a premier personal injury law firm that has been defending Alabama injury victims since 1952. The founders Mitchell Lattof Sr. and Mitchell Lattof Jr. have over 100 years of combined experience and have recovered over $100 million in compensation for their clients. Part of the reason for the firm's success is the attorneys' dedication to each of their clients.

Since opening their doors, they have helped over 10,000 clients. However, each client gets individual attention from both attorneys. When you hire Lattof & Lattof, P.C., you are not hiring a large corporation that will assign assistants and paralegals to your case. You are hiring Mitch Jr. and Mitch Sr., who will be able to assist you through the entire process. They will be there for you when you have questions and you can count on them taking the time to get to know you and understand your situation.

Contact the Mobile personal injury lawyers at Lattof & Lattof, P.C., today for more information.

We handle all personal injury cases, including car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death claims, workers' compensation claims, and more. Call us today for a free, no-obligation consultation.

