LATUDA (lurasidone): An Oral Atypical Antipsychotic from a Chemical Class of Benzisothiazol Derivatives - 7 Major Market Drug Insights and Forecast 2019-2022 & 2023-2032

DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LATUDA Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"This "LATUDA Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about LATUDA for schizophrenia in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the LATUDA for schizophrenia in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the LATUDA for schizophrenia.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities.

Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the LATUDA market forecast analysis for schizophrenia in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in schizophrenia.



Drug Summary



LATUDA (lurasidone), an oral atypical antipsychotic from a chemical class of benzisothiazol derivatives, is approved for schizophrenia treatment in patients 13 years or older. It changes the chemical effects in the brain. LATUDA is not approved for use in psychotic conditions related to dementia. Lurasidone may increase the death risk in older adults with dementia-related conditions.



Lurasidone works primarily as a result of the activity of the parent drug. Its pharmacokinetic properties are dose-proportional within a total dose of 20-160 mg/day, and the steady-state concentrations are reached within 7 days of initiation of therapy. The elimination half-life of the parent compound is approximately 18 hours.



Dosage and Administration



Adults: The recommended starting dose of LATUDA is 40 mg once daily. Initial dose titration is not required. LATUDA is effective in a dose range of 40-160 mg/day. The maximum recommended dose is 160 mg/day.



Adolescents (13-17 years): The recommended starting dose of LATUDA is 40 mg once daily. Initial dose titration is not required. LATUDA is effective in a dose range of 40-80 mg/day. The maximum recommended dose is 80 mg/day.



Mechanism of Action



The mechanism of action of lurasidone in the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar depression is unclear. However, its efficacy in schizophrenia and bipolar depression could be mediated through a combination of central dopamine D2 and serotonin type 2 (5HT2A) receptor antagonism.

In-depth LATUDA Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of LATUDA for schizophrenia in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.



LATUDA Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of LATUDA for schizophrenia covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Scope of the Report

A comprehensive product overview including the LATUDA description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development activities in schizophrenia.

Elaborated details on LATUDA regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the LATUDA research and development activities in schizophrenia across the United States , Europe and Japan .

, and . The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around LATUDA.

The report contains forecasted sales of for schizophrenia till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for schizophrenia.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst views for LATUDA in schizophrenia.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for schizophrenia is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence LATUDA dominance.

Other emerging products for schizophrenia are expected to give tough market competition to LATUDA and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of LATUDA in schizophrenia.

The in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of LATUDA from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the LATUDA in schizophrenia.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. LATUDA Overview in Schizophrenia

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.3. Regulatory Milestones

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. LATUDA Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of LATUDA in Schizophrenia

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of LATUDA in the 7MM for Schizophrenia

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of LATUDA in the United States for Schizophrenia

5.3.2. Market Size of LATUDA in Germany for Schizophrenia

5.3.3. Market Size of LATUDA in France for Schizophrenia

5.3.4. Market Size of LATUDA in Italy for Schizophrenia

5.3.5. Market Size of LATUDA in Spain for Schizophrenia

5.3.6. Market Size of LATUDA in the United Kingdom for Schizophrenia

5.3.7. Market Size of LATUDA in Japan for Schizophrenia



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8tzc7o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets