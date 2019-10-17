Latuza Uses Bamboo Viscose Fabric to Minimize Environmental Impact and Maximize Comfort

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-friendly clothing brand, Latuza, takes an innovative approach to fashion sustainability by creating pajamas and basics with bamboo viscose fabric.

Bamboo is the fastest growing plant in the world, and plastic waste is one of the fastest-growing problems in the world. Latuza has recognized the untapped power of this renewable resource and its potential to move fashion towards a sustainable future.

Much of the world's clothing is made from viscose, acrylic or polyester; all of these fancy ways to say "plastic". When these clothes are washed, tiny plastic fibers break off and enter the world's water supply, eventually ending up in the ocean. Latuza is using bamboo viscose to reduce the amount of plastic that ends up in the ocean and reduce their reliance on nonrenewable materials.

The eco-friendly nature of bamboo viscose is not its only benefit. Bamboo viscose also wicks away moisture, prevents odor, and regulates temperature. Their pajamas are perfect for anyone who encounters unwanted night sweats; and no one likes night sweats! Latuza carries primarily pajama sets as well as some closet staples such as The Women's Summer Flowy Tunic Top For Leggings.

Latuza aims to promote an eco-friendly and sustainable lifestyle. Investing in high quality, sustainable fashion is a step in the right direction. If you are interested in purchasing anything from Latuza's line or learning more about their bamboo viscose material, you can visit https://www.latuza.com.

