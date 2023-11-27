LATV Launches New Series 'Royal T', Celebrating the Worldwide Trans and Non-Binary Community

Historic New Series Focused on the Trans and Non-Binary Community Will Premiere on November 28th

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a continued push to elevate diverse programming, Latino Alternative Television (www.latv.com), the leading English-speaking Gen Z and Millennial Latino entertainment network in the nation, and the second-largest U.S Hispanic-focused digital network, will premiere "Royal T" on November 28. Hosted by Queen Victoria Ortega, the series is an inspiring, fun, and fierce half-hour talk show honoring excellence in the trans and non-binary community.

"Royal T" is the latest big title series from LATV's LGBTQ+ content under the umbrella of the network's "LATV Queer" programming.

"I've always loved that we have the platform at LATV to create opportunities that allow us the privilege to work with these diverse communities," says Andres Palencia, CEO of LATV. "Seeing this project so brilliantly brought to life by a team of trans-Latine and non-binary writers, producers, and crew reminds us why inclusion is important for society and business."

In addition to host Queen Victoria, guests of the show include Shea Diamond (singer of "I am America" theme from HBO's "We're here," and "Chasing Dreams" from Hulu's "Changing the Game"), Angelica Ross ("Pose", "American Horror Story," and the first transgender woman to star on Broadway in "Chicago" as Roxy Hart) and model Arisce Wanzer (herself in Whoopie Goldberg's "Strut" on OWN).

Palencia and his team at LATV made "Royal T" with the support of Publicis Media's APX Content Ventures and its Inclusion Investment Fund, which has been used to fund more than 30 ideas across a dozen diverse-owned, operated and/or targeted media partners. Palencia is also behind series such as "My Health Agenda," "Living y Ready," and "Mas Que Pride."

"Royal T" will blend Queen Victoria Ortega's brand of "get it done" service and community activism with her trademark spicy wit, broad knowledge, and connection to the trans and non-binary community. In addition to "Royal T," the Queen serves as the International President of FLUX, a network of trans leaders dedicated to raising the profile of trans and gender non-conforming communities. 

Joining the Queen in each episode will be a special guest co-host who will help explore an important theme affecting the community, or celebrate the stars, scholars, and leaders who inspire the world with their brilliance.  

The "High T" segment will have guests spilling the tea on the week's hottest topics. Other segments feature interviews with trans and non-binary thought leaders and performers as they share their work and personal journeys. "Royal T" will also dive into the Queen's extensive international work and reach, treating the audience to locations as diverse as her community with locations including the Philippines, Europe, Mexico, Washington D.C., Florida, and New York.

Key episodes include:

  • TITLE: "The T in Health" PREMIERE EPISODE Co-Host Bamby Salcedo & Special guest Melody Torres
  • TITLE " Funny Business" (Comedy) Co-Host D'Lo & Special guest Billy Lee
  • TITLE: Makin' Money | (Building Wealth) Co-Host Mars Wright & Special guest Leo Aquino
  • TITLE: Musicá | Co-Host Shea Diamond & Special guest Angelica Ross
  • TITLE: Food For Thot | Co-Host Chef Pink Delongpre, ("Bar Rescue," "Cutthroat Kitchen) Special Guests Graduates iof the Los Angeles LGBT Centers culinary service program Victoria Perez and Max Figeroa
  • TITLE: UniTy (reimagining Transgender Day of Remembrance & Resilience) Co-Host Queen Chela Demuir & Special guest Ashlee-Marie Preston
  • TITLE: "Slay'd To the Fashion" Co-Host Arisce Wanzer & Special Guest Laith Ashley

Latino Alternative Television can be found on LATV.com, the LATV app, and is broadcast in the Los Angeles market on Spectrum. It can also be found on Samsung, Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, and Android TV.

About LATV
Latino Alternative Television (LATV) (www.latv.com) is the leading English-speaking Gen Z and Millennial Latino entertainment network in the nation and the second-largest Latino minority-owned media network in the United States. Latino Alternative Television's ad network reaches over 178 million individuals and reaches 19% of the American Latino demographic. A pioneering bilingual media company elevating Latino voices and redefining Latino culture, Latino Alternative Television's content emphasizes young Latino culture and Latina empowerment, as well as LGBTQ+ and Afro-Latino pride. For more information visit www.latv.com.

