LATV Leads Upfront 2020 Conversation With Flexibility, Efficiency and Culture

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LATV will take a solutions-driven approach to their 2020 upfronts by offering additional flexibility, efficiency, and support to clients during these unprecedented times. Using an interactive portal launching Wednesday, July 8, LATV will showcase their inclusive content, cutting-edge production capabilities, expansive reach and targeting solutions, as well as an intimate connection to their Latinx audience. As a certified minority-owned and operated company, LATV emphasizes the value of cultural connection not just as a means to keep up with the tide of current events but as a key driver of ROI. Clients are encouraged to register here for an invitation to LATV Upfront 2020.

LATV Upfront 2020 "The Latino Voices Redefining Culture"

The LATV Solutions Portal was created to engage and interact with clients in an effective way. The interactive site will highlight LATV's investment in digital growth, additional distribution methods, and their legacy as an independent, bilingual national TV network. "Our flexibility, agility and solutions-driven approach, paired with our unmatched efficiencies, our expertise with ambicultural Latinos, and our in-culture creative-first strategy, makes LATV an invaluable player in today's media landscape," said Andres Rincon, Vice President of Sales & Strategic Partnerships at LATV. "With long virtual upfront and newfront presentations saturating our media community, our goal was to keep it as simple as possible, putting our media partners in the front seat," added Rincon.

In line with their mission statement, "We are the Latino Voices Redefining Culture," LATV will showcase their new slate of inclusive content as a key growth driver. Brand new series include Latina entrepreneur series Pinkafe, Hip-Hop foodie series Talking Over Tacos and music showcase for up and coming artists, Revival Sessions. These new titles will complement LATV's primetime lineup that spans all genres relevant to the Latino experience and touches on the four passion points that drive LATV's creative, which are culture, inclusivity, comedy and female empowerment. "Not only are we culturally relevant, we're setting the standard. We are hyper-aware that multiculturalism is widely considered to be 'the new mainstream,' and we feel it is important to always be one step ahead. Our programming directly reflects that sentiment," said Bruno Seros-Ulloa, Co-Executive Director at LATV.

About LATV

LATV is a pioneering bilingual media company elevating the Latino voices redefining culture. LATV Studios is an incubator for rising talent, a platform for genuine expression and a welcome guest in millions of homes from coast to coast. We are a minority-owned entity committed to providing authentic content that is created by Latinos for everyone and is distributed through national television, digital, OTT and social media.

