LATV Makes History by Launching the First LGBTQ Latinx Talk Show on Nationwide Television

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LATV Network, the original national, bicultural television network — which recently kicked off its second decade of programming — is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking weekly talk show "Glitterbomb", premiering on the network this fall.

"Glitterbomb" is an explosive pop-culture talk show hosted by an entirely gay, Latino, Hollywood-insider panel featuring "Entertainment Weekly" senior editor Patrick Gomez, iHeartRadio personality Alexander Rodriguez, and actor Enrique Sapene.

Their queer Latino perspective — drizzled with wit, humor and first-hand insight into A-lister life — gives "Glitterbomb" a festive and unique flavor that everyone can enjoy. Combining their experience in acting, radio and journalism, there's no subject too hot to handle and no scandal too spicy to dig into.

"The LGBTQ Latino community has, for too long, been underserved," says Luca Bentivoglio, LATV's COO and Head of Programming. "LATV is proud to foster an environment of inclusivity and we are thrilled to be a pioneer in LGBTQ Latino programming by airing the first-ever talk show with an entirely gay Latino cast. As part of our network's mission to be as inclusive as possible, 'Glitterbomb' is a shining example of our network's commitment to serving diverse and alternative audiences."

Produced at LATV's state-of-the-art HD studios in Los Angeles, "Glitterbomb" is an English-language show that features heated discussions about the latest in pop culture news and trends; provides an inside look at the latest celebrity hot spots and events; and welcomes some of the biggest names in entertainment.

"We could not be happier that LATV has given three gay Latinos a platform as big as 'Glitterbomb,'" co-hosts Gomez, Rodriguez, and Sapene say in a joint statement. "But we hope that people of all races, genders, and orientations will see a bit of themselves in our show — or, at the very least, have a good time watching it!"

About LATV:

LATV is the only remaining Latino-owned TV network in the Hispanic television space. Its programming primarily targets U.S.-born Latinos and the coveted bicultural 18-49 Latino demographic, with content that features originally-produced shows in Los Angeles, as well as licensed content that has never before been seen in the U.S. For more go to www.LATV.com.

About the hosts:

PATRICK GOMEZ is currently a Senior Editor at "Entertainment Weekly". As a veteran "People" magazine writer and member of the Television Critics Association, the Texas native has appeared on "Today", "Extra!", "Access Hollywood", "E! News", HLN's "Michaela", and "Nightline" and can be seen frequently on "Good Morning America".

ALEXANDER RODRIGUEZ is an on-air personality and entertainer. His sense of humor shines on his nationally syndicated radio show, "On The Rocks", "where celebrities and cocktails" on iHeartRadio and Universal Broadcasting Network. The show is broadcast live weekly from Sunset Gower Studios in the heart of Hollywood. The Southern California native also serves as Entertainment Editor for "Bear World Magazine", a national LGBT online media source.

ENRIQUE SAPENE is an actor, host and producer. The Venezuela native has entertained audiences internationally as a reporter on Univision, NBC, ABC and Telemundo. As an actor, he has recurred on the Amazon Prime series "Borderline" and his telenovelas " Pecadora", "El Alma Herida", "Eva la Trailera" and "Tomame o Dejame" have sold worldwide. In 2017, Enrique joined the cast of the docu-series "My Life is a Telenovela", which aired on WEtv and E! Latin America and is currently available on Hulu.

