LATV Network Launches "History by Us" in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LATV, the premier destination for the Latinx millennial, celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by launching their "History By Us" campaign with cross-platform content honoring members of the Latinx community currently making history. While Hispanic Heritage Month traditionally focuses on the past, LATV wants to shine a light on the history that is being made by this generation of Latinos that will shape the future of American culture as a whole.

LATV's groundbreaking multi-channel series, History By Us, will profile today's Latinx history makers including Latino blockchain CEO, Oscar Garcia; Engineer and DACA Dreamer, Angelica Hernandez; and Actress Karla Souza of ABC's How to Get Away with Murder among others.

LATV's #HistoryByUs will aim to bring awareness, engagement and pride to the Latinx community. The campaign will kick-off on Hispanic Heritage Month which begins on September 15th, 2019 and will run through October 15th, 2019, during LATV's new fall primetime programming lineup and across all digital and social media platforms.

"We're making history and we don't want to wait for someone else to tell this generation's story of Latinx achievement. History By Us is all about documenting that and inviting our partners to be a part of the story. These great achievements have become pillars and guiding forces of LATV programming from its very early inception," said Astrid Arevalo, Vice President of Direct Response.

The "History By Us" campaign represents LATV's longstanding legacy of showcasing the strengths of the Latino community. This fall, a brand new season of LATV's award winning series American Latino TV, will move from syndication to premiere nationally exclusively through LATV Networks. The half-hour weekly magazine show celebrates Hispanic Heritage year round through interviews with Latin celebrities, musical artists, and everyday American Latinos doing extraordinary things. "Having American Latino TV exclusively on LATV is something we've been working towards for a long time. The series has a strong following of young Latinos and now we're able to provide our clients with more cross-platform opportunities to access this loyal audience," said Andres Rincon, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Partnerships.

