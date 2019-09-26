LATV Networks sets the bar for inclusive programming with all new Latinx LGBTQ+ talk show 'The Q Agenda'

The Q Agenda is hosted by a passionate community of Latinx LGBTQ+ personalities and influencers including, actress and trans activist Juliana Joel, comedian Lianna Carrera, celebrity makeup artist and entrepreneur Victor Ramos and actor, host and reality TV personality Enrique Sapene. Each episode will feature special guests from celebrities to influencers and activists for candid and genuine conversations about issues that affect the LGBTQ+ community.

Following the success of their groundbreaking show Glitterbomb and their LGBTQ+ digital extension #LATVPROUD, The Q Agenda strengthens LATV's commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion by providing a forum for genuine expression and visibility, and it's catching the attention of Hollywood's LGBTQ+ community. "As an out gay Latinx actor I'm constantly hoping for positive representation in media. The Q Agenda and their all LGBT Latinx cast is making me proud to see it happening. Finalmente!" said Johnny Sibilly from Emmy winning series, Pose on FX. The Q Agenda aims to provide a safe forum to elevate and amplify LGBTQ+ voices in the Latino community, something mainstream Hollywood continues to struggle with.

The Q Agenda will join new series The Hub on LATV, on LATV's fall primetime which also includes hit shows The Zoo, Get it Girl, Checkitow and much more programming that speak to the identity of Latinx 200%ers. Full episodes and digital exclusive clips of LATV series will be made available through LATV.com.

ABOUT LATV

LATV is more than a media company, it is a direct link to the growing voice of the Latino experience. As the original alternative, and only remaining Latino-owned TV network in the Hispanic Television space, LATV has established itself as a pioneering network, a trendsetting brand, and an innovative content hub. For more information visit www.LATV.com

