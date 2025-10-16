Latvia Strengthens Transatlantic Economic Ties with New Representation Across 29 U.S. States

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Latvia has taken a major step to expand its economic and trade presence in the United States with the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement between the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA) and the Latvian-American Chamber of Commerce (LACC). The agreement establishes Latvian business representation across 29 U.S. states and deepens collaboration between Latvia and the U.S. in defence innovation, energy, and digital technologies.

The announcement was made during the "Spotlight Latvia" conference in Washington, D.C., held as part of Latvia's official trade mission to the United States. The event gathered U.S. and Latvian business leaders, investors, and policymakers to discuss opportunities for cooperation in high-value sectors critical to both economies.

"While Latvia might seem small on the map, it is grand in talent, know-how, and the development of ground-breaking technologies," said Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity.

"By our history, our people, and the value we place on the transatlantic relationship, Latvia is uniquely positioned to serve as a bridge between the European Union and the United States. Together, we can turn shared challenges in defence, clean energy, and digital innovation into opportunities that strengthen both our security and economic resilience."

This new cooperation framework with the Latvian-American Chamber of Commerce is an excellent example of how European and American businesses can come together to deliver greater security and economic resilience on both sides of the Atlantic.

During the conference, Latvian Minister of Economics Viktors Valainis emphasised that the new agreement lays the groundwork for closer collaboration and tangible economic growth: "Through this partnership, Latvia now has business representation in 29 U.S. states — a milestone that will open doors for our companies and investors. Latvian entrepreneurs are ready to export innovative technologies, forge strategic partnerships, and contribute to high-value industries that are important to both our nations."

Leading U.S. companies participated, including Anduril Industries, FedTech, AUVSI, Scout Ventures, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, Meta, Google, AMS Group, and Imprimatur, reflecting strong American interest in partnerships with Latvia's innovation-driven economy.

"The agreement with LACC strengthens Latvia's economic presence in the U.S. market and provides practical, on-the-ground support for our companies in 29 states," said Ieva Jāgere, Director General of LIAA. "It allows for more focused collaboration in export development and investment attraction."

The Spotlight Latvia conference also featured sessions on U.S. federal procurement systems, cybersecurity, defence technology, and energy infrastructure. Latvia's delegation included state enterprises and private innovators such as Edge Autonomy Riga, SAF Tehnika, BELSS, Oruga, and MN TECH.

The trade mission was organised by the Ministry of Economics of Latvia and LIAA, in cooperation with the Embassy of Latvia in Washington, D.C. and LACC, and co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

