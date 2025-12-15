LAU Announces the Philip A. Salem Academy for Lebanese Heritage

BEIRUT, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lebanese American University (LAU) has announced a major new step in its commitment to preserving Lebanon's cultural legacy, both tangible and intangible, thanks to a generous donation from world-renowned physician and scholar, Dr. Philip Salem, toward advancing the work of the university's Center for Lebanese Heritage.

The gift will fund a range of activities, including research, publications, a specialized journal, conferences, seminars, and cultural meetings, to strengthen connections with audiences in Lebanon and across the diaspora and promote a deeper understanding of Lebanon's culture, heritage, and creativity.

In recognition of this expanded mission, LAU President Chaouki T. Abdallah has approved renaming the Center for Lebanese Heritage to The Philip A. Salem Academy for Lebanese Heritage, effective January 1st, 2026. Poet and cultural leader Henri Zoghaib will continue to serve as Director following his 24-year leadership since the Center's founding.

This transformation elevates the cultural center to an academy with a stronger academic and national mandate. It also honors Dr. Philip Salem's lifelong dedication to Lebanon, reflected not only in his contributions to medicine and cancer research over the past five decades, as President of the Salem Oncology Center in Houston, Texas, but also in his extensive intellectual work centered on Lebanese identity and national renewal.

Dr. Abdallah expressed LAU's gratitude for the donation and its significance, stating: "On behalf of the LAU family, we are honored by Dr. Salem's support, which reflects a deep academic and national commitment to safeguarding Lebanon's heritage. This Academy will enrich scholarly study, preserve our collective memory, and inspire new generations in Lebanon and in Lebanese communities worldwide, aligning closely with LAU's mission of education, empowerment, and positive change. Under Dr. Salem's intellectual vision and the leadership of poet Henri Zoghaib, the Academy opens a renewed space for preserving heritage and expanding its horizons."

Dr. Salem emphasized the importance of heritage to national identity, stating that by reviving heritage, we revive the Lebanese identity. "We study the past to build the future. My support for this Academy stems from a desire to make it a knowledge oasis for anyone seeking reliable, documented insight into Lebanon's history, civilization, and heritage. It will renew faith in Lebanon and strengthen pride in belonging to this country," he said.

Director Henri Zoghaib welcomed the new phase while reaffirming the Academy's mission. "Today the name changes, and with it comes a meaningful expansion supported by the great Lebanese intellectual Dr. Philip Salem," he said, "This will allow us to grow our work through our flagship journal Mirrors of Heritage, monthly seminars, annual conferences, and the publication and republication of heritage works—serving Lebanon's living heritage so it becomes a lasting memory for the future."

As of January 2026, the Philip A. Salem Academy for Lebanese Heritage will operate from new headquarters on LAU's Beirut campus. It will pursue its expanded program with strong momentum, supported by a newly established Advisory Council. The Academy will function as part of LAU's institutional framework under the direct oversight of President Abdallah.

SOURCE Lebanese American University