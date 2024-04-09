LAU New York Transforms Into a Branch Campus

BEIRUT, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lebanese American University has achieved a new milestone in its 100-year history with the conversion of its academic center in New York into a branch campus, as per the Board of Regents of the State of New York's approval March 12.

Entrance of the Lebanese American University (PRNewsfoto/Lebanese American University) LAU Centennial Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lebanese American University)

LAU New York, strategically located in midtown Manhattan, may now confer master's and bachelor's degrees. This decision paves the way for five cutting-edge programs tailored to the needs of the global job market: An in-person BS in International Business and four master's programs to be offered online and in person, namely MBA in Business Analytics, MBA in Global Business Administration, MS in Computer Science, and MS in Applied Artificial Intelligence.

"Through this move," said LAU President Michel E. Mawad, "we are expanding the boundaries of higher education, and forging a path toward a future where cross-cultural exchange, experiential learning and global connectivity are seamlessly woven into the fabric of our academic excellence."

The historical achievement unlocks several new opportunities.

LAU students in Lebanon and New York will benefit from an enriched learning experience featuring cultural exchange and the forging of stronger links between the countries. LAU, a leader in US-style education in Lebanon, will now be able to facilitate the bidirectional flow of knowledge, ideas, and opportunities.

LAU New York is poised to launch the BS in International Business in September 2025. Classes will run simultaneously with those in Beirut and Byblos, providing a unique opportunity for learners to immerse themselves in a truly international learning experience. LAU's online programs will be strategically relocated to LAU New York.

This new status paves the way for special certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), which could ultimately facilitate student/exchange visas in the future. Students who spend one year or more at LAU New York may gain authorization for optional practical training, allowing for internships in the US that enhance skills and employability prospects.

LAU will open up exchange programs where Lebanon-based students can spend a semester or more in New York City, immersing themselves in the cultural, educational, and professional scenes of the world's most diverse city.

"These exchanges are core to the current educational needs of students, offering a truly international experience from LAU, and very differentiated employability prospects," said Dr. Barbar Akle, associate provost and executive director of LAU New York, adding that this momentous change solidifies the institution's status as a global university.

SOURCE Lebanese American University