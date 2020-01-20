Laudan Inspection Services is Well Positioned for Growth, as Laudan Properties Exits the Preservation Business

TWINSBURG, Ohio, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective today, Laudan Properties is exiting the property preservation business and permanently closing its operations. The decision is a difficult one, as the Laudan Properties team has achieved wonderful things with clients and contractors since their founding in 2008. Laudan Properties has made a difference in people's lives and improved neighborhoods… and for that, we are eternally thankful. "The mortgage field services business has changed and it's not for the betterment of the people doing the work," said Kevin Weidinger, Laudan Properties, President. "The surging economy and industry dynamics have made the residential preservation business a losing proposition," continued Weidinger.

In September 2019, Laudan Properties announced the separation of its property inspection division with the formation of Laudan Inspection Services (LIS). LIS has broad appeal across different industries in need of inspection field services. "LIS continues to perform in all economies and is a service that has increased demand from all our current and prospective customers. With an extensive network of contractors and employee inspectors we intend to continue to invest in the growth of LIS," said Brian Potasiewicz, LIS, SVP & General Manager. "LIS continues to achieve great things as there is a strong interest for on-time, high-quality inspections," said Donn Wodicka, LIS Field Director. "…We (LIS) are willing to develop customized inspection products to meet our customers' specific needs and that sets us apart," continued Wodicka.

