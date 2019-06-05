Laudan Properties Teams With Fiserv to Provide Seamless Integration to Banking Community

TWINSBURG, Ohio, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laudan Properties® announced today its integration with Fiserv, now Sagent Lending Technologies, a leading innovator in comprehensive mortgage and consumer loan servicing platforms.

Laudan Properties has always embraced technology as a means to enhance its communication and transparency with its clients. Lean processes coupled with responsive client services differentiate Laudan's full-service field services offering that includes inspections, property preservation and REO services. Laudan is driven to deliver seamless data interchange for its banking clients. Teaming with Fiserv/Sagent was a priority, as they are quickly adding the type of banking clients that Laudan seeks out and they, too, embrace seamless data exchange and process efficiency.

"Integration with Fiserv demonstrates our unwavering commitment to align with key technology partners to streamline Laudan's field service product offerings with our bank clients. This is just the beginning as Laudan has additional integrations scheduled to be announced in the upcoming months," said Brian Potasiewicz, Laudan Properties' senior vice president and general manager.

Headquartered in Twinsburg, Ohio, Laudan Properties is a leading, national mortgage field services enterprise that specializes in residential inspections, property preservation and REO services for banks, servicers, investors, property managers and government housing authorities.

Laudan Properties is a four-time Inc. 5000 company, four-time Weatherhead 100 winner for being one of the fastest-growing companies in Ohio and a six-time winner of the Cascade Capital Growth Award for revenue growth and job creation.

For more information on this topic or to schedule an interview with Laudan Properties, please call 1-866-512-6984, email news@laudanproperties.com or visit www.laudanproperties.com.

