Laudan Properties Unveils Laudan Inspection Services Nationwide

CLEVELAND, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laudan Properties announced today a new spinoff company, Laudan Inspection Services (LIS), a nationwide, full-service property inspection company. Since the beginning, Laudan Properties has always had an inspections division as part of their full-service residential offering. With the incredible demand for custom-tailored inspection services inside and outside of mortgage field services, Laudan Properties wanted LIS to freely pursue prospects across all industries.

Laudan Properties has been a valued partner for banks and servicers in the mortgage default industry since 2008. Laudan's success in preserving and enhancing its clients' assets has provided a unique opportunity to build-out an extensive network of inspectors consisting of strategically placed, full-time employees, as well as independent contractors. After great success in mortgage field services, Laudan is now extending its industry-leading inspection services solutions nationwide, adding new product lines and servicing new real estate segments.

"Breaking LIS out from Laudan Properties allows us to focus our resources on other real-estate prospects by offering the exact inspection service at the price point they are looking for," said Brian Potasiewicz, SVP and General Manager of Laudan.

Donn Wodicka, Field Director, LIS, commented, "There is great demand for an inspection company with the versatility and flexibility Laudan Inspection Services delivers."

Headquartered in Twinsburg, Ohio, Laudan Properties is a leading, national mortgage field services enterprise that specializes in residential inspections, property preservation and REO services for banks, servicers, investors, property managers and government housing authorities.

Laudan Properties is a four-time Inc. 5000 company, six-time Weatherhead 100 winner for being one of the fastest-growing companies in Ohio and a nine-time winner of the Cascade Capital Growth Award for revenue growth and job creation.

For more information on this topic or to schedule an interview with Laudan Properties, please call 1-866-512-6984, email news@laudanproperties.com or visit www.laudanproperties.com.

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Laudan Properties

Related Links

https://www.laudanproperties.com

