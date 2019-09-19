Laudan Properties Wins 9th Consecutive Business Growth Award

CLEVELAND, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laudan Properties received its ninth consecutive Cascade Capital Business Growth Award. The Business Growth Awards Program, presented by Cascade Capital Corp., recognizes and honors businesses from a seven-county region that have achieved superior growth in sales and/or employment over the past five years.

Laudan Properties was founded in 2008 with a mission to exceed client expectations in the mortgage field services segment. Placing the customer first, listening, and creating customized portfolio solutions has allowed Laudan to experience years of consecutive growth in a dwindling industry.

"Laudan Properties has been a long-time star of Cascade Capital Corporation's annual Business Growth Awards Program. 2019 marks the ninth straight year that Laudan Properties has won a Business Growth Award. In 2017, Laudan Properties won the program's most prestigious award: the Huntington Legacy Award," said Bob Filipiak, Executive Director, Cascade Capital Corp. "Laudan Properties truly exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit of small businesses in the United States. The company's long-term growth has certainly benefited Twinsburg, Ohio," where Laudan Properties is located.

"The continued growth of Laudan Properties is impressive," said Dustin Klein, Smart Business Publisher. "You don't often find companies in the real estate industry that are agile enough to adapt to the continuous changes well enough to keep growing. But we're honored to recognize Laudan with a ninth straight award for its growth. They're a model organization that others could learn from."

Cascade Capital Corporation is pleased to annually present its Business Growth Awards Program that honors area companies that have achieved outstanding levels of sales and employee growth over the past five years. This type of growth significantly contributes to the economic vitality of Northeast Ohio as a whole.

Headquartered in Twinsburg, Ohio, Laudan Properties is a leading, national mortgage field services enterprise that specializes in residential inspections, property preservation and REO services for banks, servicers, investors, property managers and government housing authorities.

Laudan Properties is a four-time Inc. 5000 company, six-time Weatherhead 100 winner for being one of the fastest-growing companies in Ohio and a nine-time winner of the Cascade Capital Growth Award for revenue growth and job creation.

For more information on this topic or to schedule an interview with Laudan Properties, please call 1-866-512-6984, email news@laudanproperties.com or visit www.laudanproperties.com.

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Laudan Properties