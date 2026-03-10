Laudemio Frescobaldi Unveils New Bottle Design for 2026

New emerald green cap and enlarged emblem reinforce the authenticity and excellence of the original Laudemio Frescobaldi

FLORENCE, Italy, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laudemio Frescobaldi , producer of one of the world's finest extra virgin olive oils, announces the launch of its updated bottle design for 2026. The updated packaging showcases the exceptional 2025 Tuscan harvest and underscores the brand's enduring commitment to quality and authenticity.

Laudemio Frescobaldi New Bottle Design

A benchmark of Tuscan excellence, Laudemio Frescobaldi Extra Virgin Olive Oil is celebrated for its vibrant emerald-green hue and robust, well-balanced profile. It opens with aromas of freshly mown grass, artichoke heart, and green olive, followed by pronounced bitterness, lively spiciness, and long-lasting fruitiness on the palate, best enjoyed as a finishing oil.

The redesign introduces a deep emerald green cap with elegant gold lettering, replacing the bottle's gold closure. The iconic Etruscan athlete emblem, along with the Laudemio Frescobaldi name and olive branch insignia, has been enlarged for optimal brand recognition. The signature dark green-tinted glass continues to protect the oil from excess light exposure, preserving its freshness, aroma, and flavor, while the bottle's distinctive silhouette remains a recognizable symbol of Laudemio Frescobaldi. Together, these updates reinforce the brand's authenticity in the marketplace and further strengthen the recognizable identity of Laudemio Frescobaldi.

The original Laudemio Frescobaldi is crafted exclusively by the historic Frescobaldi family , whose agricultural legacy dates back to 1308. Internationally renowned for their winemaking, the family brings the same discipline, expertise, and deep respect for the land to their olive groves as they do to their vineyards.

"Laudemio has always represented the very best of Tuscan olive oil," said Matteo Frescobaldi, Sales Coordinator and Marketing Manager for Laudemio Frescobaldi. "With this updated bottle design, we aimed to further enhance our brand recognition and reaffirm our position as the original Laudemio. We are especially proud to introduce the 2025 harvest to the U.S. market, as it was a truly exceptional year. Inside the bottle is the vibrant character, balance, and intensity that define Tuscan extra virgin olive oil at its finest."

The new bottles now arriving in the U.S. contain the 2025 harvest, which benefited from exceptionally favorable growing conditions in Tuscany throughout the year. A strong start to the season was followed by steady development after the fruit set, while balanced summer temperatures and abundant sunshine created ideal conditions for healthy olive growth and optimal oil concentration. Light rainfall maintained proper hydration, and steady sunshine supported even, complete ripening. The result is a harvest of the highest quality, further strengthened by the family's continued investment in new olive plantings in 2018 to enhance both production and excellence.

The freshly pressed olive oil is prized for its sensory and nutritional qualities, and is ideally enjoyed within 18 to 24 months of harvest to experience its peak expression. A finishing oil of exceptional depth and versatility, Laudemio Frescobaldi elevates vegetables, cheeses, meats, pasta, and ice cream with its vivid color and balanced intensity.

Laudemio Frescobaldi Extra Virgin Olive Oil (SRP: $39.99) can be conveniently purchased on Amazon .

For more information visit www.laudemiofrescobaldi.com/en/.

LAUDEMIO FRESCOBALDI

In medieval times, the term "Laudemio" referred to the portion of the harvest reserved for the lord, the landowner. He was offered the best part of the harvest, called "Laudemio", a name that has since become synonymous with prestige and quality. Today, Laudemio Frescobaldi represents the highest expression of the extra virgin olive oil from the family's olive groves. This excellence is the result of a winning combination of factors: the microclimate of the high hills, the early harvesting of the olives and their immediate pressing at Castello Nipozzano.

Media Contact:

Regan Carlin

Colangelo & Partners

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Laudemio Frescobaldi