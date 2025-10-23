Laudio Expands Its Platform With AI-Powered Performance Insights For Hospitals and Health Systems

Performance Insights gives healthcare's frontline leaders AI-synthesized views of team member performance, mapping real-time signals across recognition, work patterns, and peer input to key performance categories





BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Laudio today announced the launch of Performance Insights, the latest addition to its AI-powered platform for healthcare's frontline leaders. The innovation helps busy leaders cut through a heavy volume of performance reviews and check-ins, surfacing the insights they need to recognize, coach, and retain their teams effectively. By embedding this intelligence directly into leaders' operational workflows, the Laudio platform makes it possible for managers to lead at scale without losing the human connection that keeps teams strong.

Hospitals and health systems are under extraordinary strain. Labor now accounts for over half of hospital operating costs , and workforce shortages are colliding with rising demand for care. To make budgets work, large spans of control are spreading frontline leaders thin, with many managing 50 or more direct reports alongside a growing array of other responsibilities. Leaders are the connective tissue between executive goals and frontline execution, yet their bandwidth for regular mentorship and performance management is shrinking just when organizations need it most.

Performance Insights was built for this time. Instead of asking leaders to dig through scattered notes and systems, it merges key workforce data together and uses AI to generate concise summaries of how team members are performing in the categories each organization cares about most – from teamwork and accountability to integrity and excellence. It gives leaders a constant window into their teams, highlighting where praise or coaching is needed and making performance conversations more regular, data-driven, and impactful.

"At Laudio, we are continuously partnering with our clients to find opportunities to free up manager capacity, and performance reviews consistently come up as a huge source of strain," said Mridul Ganesh, Chief Product Officer at Laudio. "We designed Performance Insights not only to simplify formal review processes, but also to make ongoing coaching more feasible for leaders. It is a key component of the intelligence layer we're giving health systems to scale frontline leadership without losing the human-centric nature of the job."

Performance Insights highlights include:

Organizes Insights into Customized Performance Pillars: within each employee profile, insights are grouped into performance categories unique to each organization, enabling leaders to provide intentional, focused feedback aligned with the pillars that matter most to their organizations.





within each employee profile, insights are grouped into performance categories unique to each organization, enabling leaders to provide intentional, focused feedback aligned with the pillars that matter most to their organizations. Surfaces AI-Powered Summaries: the solution unifies insights from the Laudio platform and other systems it integrates with (e.g., HRIS platforms) – documented notes, emails, time & attendance data, and more – and uses AI to generate category summaries, enhancing leaders' visibility while saving them time.





the solution unifies insights from the Laudio platform and other systems it integrates with (e.g., HRIS platforms) – documented notes, emails, time & attendance data, and more – and uses AI to generate category summaries, enhancing leaders' visibility while saving them time. Makes Continuous Coaching More Feasible: By putting dynamic, real-time insights at leaders' fingertips, Performance Insights helps organizations drive continuous performance improvement and promote professional development year-round – an essential part of engaging, developing, and retaining their workforces effectively.

"The strength of UNC Health depends on how well we support our people, and our leaders are central to that," said Scott Doak, Chief Human Resources Officer at UNC Health. "Performance reviews and ongoing coaching shape our team's confidence, career growth, and sense of connection. This innovation from Laudio is helping save time for our leaders, while positioning them to have more consistent and meaningful performance conversations."

Performance Insights illustrates how Laudio is weaving intelligence and automation across all dimensions of frontline workforce leadership in healthcare. Today the company's platform is in use at more than 150 hospital and health system sites, covering more than 300,000 frontline staff.

About Laudio

Laudio, an Ascend Learning brand, empowers healthcare leaders to drive large-scale change through everyday human actions. Our AI-enhanced leader operations platform streamlines workflows for frontline leaders, strengthens interpersonal connections, and aligns C-suite objectives with frontline efforts, boosting operational efficiency, employee engagement, and patient experience. Laudio makes it possible for patients, frontline workers, and health system leaders to thrive together. Discover how at www.laudio.com .

About Ascend Learning

Ascend Learning is a leading healthcare and learning technology company. With products that span the learning continuum, Ascend focuses on high-growth careers in a range of industries, with a special focus on healthcare and other licensure-driven occupations. Ascend Learning products, from testing to certification, are used by physicians, emergency medical professionals, nurses, allied health professionals, certified personal trainers, financial advisors, skilled trades professionals and insurance brokers. Learn more at www.ascendlearning.com .

