LAUF CYCLES INTRODUCES eELJA, ITS FIRST ELECTRIC BIKE

The Icelandic performance brand expands its category-defining lineup with a new super-light e-MTB

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lauf Cycles, the Icelandic performance bike brand with a cult following among the global cycling community, today announces the launch of eElja, its first electric bike. The release marks a significant evolution for the brand, bringing Lauf's distinctive design philosophy into the electric category for the first time.

Lauf eElja

Lauf was built on the belief that simplicity is a performance advantage. Growing up riding across Iceland's rugged terrain and in unpredictable weather, CEO Benedikt Skúlason saw firsthand that bikes needed to be precise, reliable, and light to truly perform. That perspective shaped a company focused not on adding more, but on refining what matters. From its pioneering leaf-spring suspension forks to its award-winning gravel and mountain bikes, every product reflects a commitment to efficiency, durability, and performance without excess.

eElja continues that philosophy by building on the Elja mountain bike's proven single-pivot suspension, creating a super-light electric bike engineered for agility and control. Available in two builds and four striking colors — Sóley Yellow, Basalt Black, Geysir Gray, and Borealis — eElja blends cutting-edge electric assist with premium components for riders who want power without sacrificing the pure feel of a trail bike.

Builds: Available in two configurations, the Weekend Warrior ($6,990) pairs alloy wheels and crankset with full wireless controls and RockShox Pike and Deluxe suspension. The Race ($8,490) elevates performance with carbon fiber rims and crank arms, premium drivetrain components, and advanced suspension tuning.

Available in two configurations, the Weekend Warrior ($6,990) pairs alloy wheels and crankset with full wireless controls and RockShox Pike and Deluxe suspension. The Race ($8,490) elevates performance with carbon fiber rims and crank arms, premium drivetrain components, and advanced suspension tuning. Frame & Suspension Design: Built around a tough-yet-light full carbon fiber frame, eElja features Lauf's proprietary LSP suspension design, which uses robust pivot bearings and eliminates complex linkages to deliver fast, smooth, and virtually maintenance-free performance. The frame is backed by a 7-year warranty for long-term durability and peace of mind.

Built around a tough-yet-light full carbon fiber frame, eElja features Lauf's proprietary LSP suspension design, which uses robust pivot bearings and eliminates complex linkages to deliver fast, smooth, and virtually maintenance-free performance. The frame is backed by a 7-year warranty for long-term durability and peace of mind. Weight & Tire Clearance: At just 36.6 lbs, eElja is among the lightest in its class, delivering agile handling and a quiet, natural ride feel. It ships on versatile 29x2.6" tires with your choice of Goodyear Escape Max Trail or Peak Ultimate XC, while Lauf's LSP suspension design allows clearance for up to 29x3.0 tires, maximizing traction and off-road capability when the terrain demands it.

At just 36.6 lbs, eElja is among the lightest in its class, delivering agile handling and a quiet, natural ride feel. It ships on versatile 29x2.6" tires with your choice of Goodyear Escape Max Trail or Peak Ultimate XC, while Lauf's LSP suspension design allows clearance for up to 29x3.0 tires, maximizing traction and off-road capability when the terrain demands it. Power System & Range: eElja is powered by the latest TQ HPR60 drive system — the industry's smallest, lightest, and quietest electric-assist motor and battery. Delivering 60Nm of torque from a compact 350W motor, it provides smooth, natural-feeling power for steep climbs and rolling terrain alike. A 360Wh integrated battery delivers hours of ride time, while the optional 160Wh range extender boosts capacity for longer, all-day adventures.

eElja is powered by the latest TQ HPR60 drive system — the industry's smallest, lightest, and quietest electric-assist motor and battery. Delivering 60Nm of torque from a compact 350W motor, it provides smooth, natural-feeling power for steep climbs and rolling terrain alike. A 360Wh integrated battery delivers hours of ride time, while the optional 160Wh range extender boosts capacity for longer, all-day adventures. Drivetrain & Shifting: Premium SRAM AXS wireless electronic shifting ensures crisp, precise gear changes under load, delivering seamless performance across varied terrain.

Premium SRAM AXS wireless electronic shifting ensures crisp, precise gear changes under load, delivering seamless performance across varied terrain. Control & Ergonomics: A wirelessly controlled dropper seatpost enables effortless mounting, dismounting, and confident descending, while a carbon fiber handlebar with lock-on grips provides precise steering and long-ride comfort.

Designed for riders who want more distance and more versatility, eElja moves seamlessly from trail to city, expanding where and how you ride while carrying Lauf's signature focus on simplicity, control, and real-world performance into the electric category. Both the eElja Weekend Warrior and Race models are now available globally at laufcycles.com.

About Lauf eElja:

Class 1 e-bike w/ 20mph US / 25kph EU maximum pedal assist

130mm rear travel, 140mm front travel

Premium Rockshox suspension

Simplified shifting & assist mode controls

Full carbon frame

Bombproof LSP rear suspension fits tire up to 3.0" wide and 29x3.0"

Ultralight and quiet TQ motor & battery system with fully sealed waterproof (IP67) motor system

TQ 360Wh battery (Optional: 160Wh Range Extender)

TQ HPR60 drive system

Optional range extender provides up to 2000m/6600ft climbing on 100% assist

Complete bike weights from 16.6kg / 36.6lbs, lighter than some analog mountain bikes

7-year frame warranty

Bombproof LSP rear suspension fits tire up to 3.0" wide

The geometry blends playfulness and stability, maximizing both confidence and enjoyment across a variety of terrain

eElja images, geometry chart, and other assets can be downloaded from:

About Lauf Cycles

Founded in Iceland, Lauf Cycles has earned international acclaim for its technical innovation, minimalist design, and performance-first mindset. The brand first turned heads with its radical leaf-spring suspension technology and has since expanded into a range of gravel and mountain bikes engineered for riders who demand efficiency, durability, and versatility across terrain and weather conditions. Today, Lauf continues to build bikes shaped by Iceland's demanding environment — designed to go further, ride lighter, and perform without unnecessary complexity.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2937396/Lauf_Cycles_eElja.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2937395/Lauf_Cycles_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Lauf Cycles