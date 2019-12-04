Laugh, Cry, Love, Thrill and Cheer as 14 All-Time Film Favorites Light Up Movie Theaters Nationwide in the 2020 TCM Big Screen Classics Series

DENVER, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Surely, you can't be serious!" In 2020, 14 of movie history's greatest romances, funniest comedies, scariest monsters, boldest visions, ultimate adventures, and most unforgettable dramas will be back in movie theaters across the country as Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies present the fourth annual, yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series.

2020 TCM Big Screen Classics

Among the highlights are the first national theatrical release of 1933's King Kong in more than 60 years; the tear-jerking Love Story for Valentine's Day; the 60th anniversary of Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho; and a rare big-screen appearance of Fiddler on the Roof. Plus, 2020 is the 40th anniversary of Airplane! We are serious. And don't call us Shirley.

The 2020 lineup for the TCM Big Screen Classics series is:

An American in Paris (1951)

Love Story (1970)

The Color Purple (1985)

King Kong (1933)

A League of Their Own (1992)

Airplane! (1980)

Annie (19 82)

The Blues Brothers (1980)

Ghost (1990)

Babe (1995)

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

Psycho (1960)

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

Now in its fourth year, the TCM Big Screen Classics series continues to grow in popularity. In 2019, many events in the series experienced sold-out audiences and ranked near or at the top of box-office results – showcasing the enduring appeal and popularity of gathering in a darkened movie theater to see the sights and hear the sounds of the best Hollywood has ever created. Each film is presented with pristine digital projection and movie-theater-quality sound, further enhanced by fascinating pre- and post-feature insights presented by popular TCM hosts.

"2019 was a banner year for Fathom and the TCM Big Screen Classics series, with record levels of attendees and a bigger box office than ever before," said Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations Tom Lucas. "That success challenged us to search out some of the greatest films ever released, including iconic titles from over six decades, featuring world-renowned filmmakers, legendary stars, Best Picture winners, and epic productions – all meant to be seen on the big screen."

"This is a slate of films to make every movie lover genuinely excited, and our partnership with Fathom Events means we can bring these films to a bigger audience than ever. This series celebrates the magic of the movies all throughout the country, proving that there is nothing that matches the joy of seeing these films in a movie theater," added Genevieve McGillicuddy, vice president of enterprise and strategic partnerships, TCM.

Tickets for all films in the 2020 TCM Big Screen Classics series are available beginning Friday, December 6, at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations for each event, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

The movies coming soon to a theater near you in the TCM Big Screen Classics are:

An American in Paris (1951) from Warner Bros.

Sunday, January 19, and Wednesday, January 22

Nominated for eight Academy Awards, and winner of Best Picture, this musical-romance is frequently heralded as one of the great works in the genre. In post-war Paris, complications arise when a love triangle develops between three friends.

CAST: Gene Kelly, Leslie Caron, Oscar Levant, Georges Guétary, Nina Foch

SCREENPLAY BY: Alan Jay Lerner

DIRECTED BY: Vincente Minnelli

Love Story (1970) – 50th Anniversary from Paramount Pictures

Sunday, February 9, and Wednesday, February 12

One of the most romantic movies ever made remains one of the most enduringly popular. This heartfelt tale of the love of a lifetime received seven Academy Award nominations including Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Actress.

CAST: Ryan O'Neal, Ali MacGraw, John Marley, Ray Milland

SCREENPLAY: Erich Segal, based on his novel

DIRECTED BY: Arthur Hiller

The Color Purple (1985) – 35th Anniversary from Warner Bros.

Sunday, February 23

Resilient Celie endures decades of abuse, bigotry and violence, as she finds love – and family – amid her harsh and unforgiving surroundings. Nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and presented to honor National Black History Month.

CAST: Whoopi Goldberg, Margaret Avery, Oprah Winfrey, Danny Glover, Akosua Busia

SCREENPLAY BY: Menno Meyjes, based on the novel by Alice Walker

DIRECTED BY: Steven Spielberg

King Kong (1933) from Warner Bros.

Sunday, March 15

"No, it wasn't the airplanes. It was Beauty killed the Beast." When King Kong is captured and taken off his tropical island for the bright lights of Manhattan, an unexpected bond is formed between the great beast and a damsel in distress.

CAST: Fay Wray, Robert Armstrong, Bruce Cabot, Frank Reicher, King Kong

SCREENPLAY BY: James Creelman and Ruth Rose

DIRECTED BY: Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack

A League of Their Own (1992) from Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sunday, April 26; Monday, April 27; and Wednesday, April 29

There is absolutely, positively no crying in baseball … but cheering is definitely allowed while watching this star-studded account of a real-life, World War II-era women's professional baseball league.

CAST: Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna, Lori Petty

SCREENPLAY BY: Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel

DIRECTED BY: Penny Marshall

Airplane! (1980) – 40th Anniversary from Paramount Pictures

Sunday, May 17, and Wednesday, May 20

A masterpiece of off-the-wall comedy, Airplane! boasts an all-star cast and an uproarious plot that spoofs airplane disaster movies, religious zealots, television commercials and romantic love ... nothing and no one is safe on this flight.

CAST: Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty, Leslie Nielsen, Peter Graves, Lloyd Bridges

WRITTEN AND DIRECTED BY: Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, Jerry Zucker

Annie (1982) from Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sunday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 17

As a young orphan living in New York City during the Great Depression, Annie knows it's a "hard-knock life." Follow the plucky redhead's journey in the lavishly produced 1982 musical-comedy that's based on the iconic Broadway musical.

CAST: Albert Finney, Carol Burnett, Bernadette Peters, Ann Reinking, Tim Curry and introducing Aileen Quinn as Annie

SCREENPLAY BY: Carol Sobieski

DIRECTED BY: John Huston

The Blues Brothers (1980) – 40th Anniversary from Universal Pictures

Sunday, June 28, and Wednesday, July 1

"Joliet" Jake and Elwood Blues set out on "a mission from God" to save an orphanage from foreclosing. Getting their band back together for a benefit show turns into a hilariously chaotic ordeal set in the home of the blues: Chicago.

CAST: Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, James Brown, Carrie Fisher, Aretha Franklin

SCREENPLAY BY: Dan Aykroyd and John Landis

DIRECTED BY: John Landis

Ghost (1990) – 30th Anniversary from Paramount Pictures

Sunday, July 19, and Wednesday, July 22

A ghost teams up with a psychic to uncover the truth behind his murder and protect the love of his life in this romantic mystery-thriller, which was nominated for five Oscars® including Best Picture, and won Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress.

CAST: Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, Whoopi Goldberg, Tony Goldwyn

SCREENPLAY: Bruce Joel Rubin

DIRECTED BY: Jerry Zucker

Babe (1995) – 25th Anniversary from Universal Pictures

Sunday, August 9, and Wednesday, August 12

"That'll do, pig. That'll do." A pig raised by sheepdogs learns to herd sheep with the aid of a friendly farmer. Nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, this story has lessons for humans (and pigs) of all ages.

CAST: Christine Cavanaugh, Hugo Weaving, James Cromwell

SCREENPLAY BY: George Miller and Chris Noonan, based on the novel by Dick King-Smith

DIRECTED BY: Chris Noonan

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) from Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sunday, September 13; Monday, September 14; and Thursday, September 17

Mysterious, mystical and magical, this towering cinematic epic follows "everyman" Roy Neary, who sees UFOs and becomes embroiled in an adventure he can hardly imagine – one in which he'll make the "third kind" of alien encounter: contact.

CAST: Richard Dreyfuss, Teri Garr, Melinda Dillon, François Truffaut

WRITTEN AND DIRECTED BY: Steven Spielberg

Psycho (1960) – 60th Anniversary from Universal Pictures

Sunday, October 11, and Monday, October 12

Audiences can check in to the Bates Motel and discover the awful truth of Norman Bates … and Mother. Alfred Hitchcock's thriller was unspeakably shocking when first released and remains a groundbreaking moment in movie history.

CAST: Janet Leigh, Anthony Perkins, Vera Miles, John Gavin

WRITTEN BY: Joseph Stefano, based on the novel by Robert Bloch

DIRECTED BY: Alfred Hitchcock

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975) – 45th Anniversary from The Saul Zaentz Company

Sunday, November 8, and Monday, November 9

Seeking to avoid the hardships and danger of prison, rebellious criminal Randle McMurphy fakes mental illness in order to be moved to a psychiatric hospital in search of an easier stint. Unbeknownst to him, tyrannical Nurse Ratched awaits. Winner of all 5 major Academy Awards.

CAST: Jack Nicholson, Louise Fletcher, William Redfield, Will Sampson

WRITTEN BY: Lawrence Hauben and Bo Goldman, based on the novel by Ken Kesey

DIRECTED BY: Milos Forman

Fiddler on the Roof (1971) from MGM & Park Circus

Sunday, December 13, and Monday, December 14

This joyous, beautiful Oscar®-winning musical adaptation of the Broadway legend embraces a love of tradition and family – while acknowledging the bittersweet truth of the world as seen through the eyes of Jewish milkman Tevye.

CAST: Topol, Norma Crane, Leonard Frey, Molly Picon

WRITTEN BY: Joseph Stein, based on a series of stories by Sholem Aleichem

DIRECTED BY: Norman Jewison

For artwork/photos related to the TCM Big Screen Classics series, visit the Fathom Events press site.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with theater locations in all top 100 DMAs® (Designated Market Areas) and ranks as one of the largest overall theater content distributors. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC), Fathom Events offers a variety of unique entertainment events in movie theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top Broadway stage productions, major sporting events, epic concerts, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events and popular anime franchises. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live Digital Broadcast Network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 1,091 locations and 1,901 screens in 184 DMAs. The company also provides corporations a compelling national footprint for hosting employee meetings, customer rewards events and new product launches. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com .

About Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) is a two-time Peabody Award-winning network that presents great films, uncut and commercial-free, from the largest film libraries in the world highlighting the entire spectrum of film history. TCM features the insights from Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz along with hosts Alicia Malone, Dave Karger and Eddie Muller, plus interviews with a wide range of special guests and serves as the ultimate movie lover destination. Currently in its 25th year as a leading authority in classic film, TCM offers critically acclaimed series like The Essentials, along with annual programming events like 31 Days of Oscar® in February and Summer Under the Stars in August. TCM also directly connects with movie fans through events such as the annual TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood and the TCM Classic Cruise, the TCM Big Screen Classics series in partnership with Fathom Events, as well as through the TCM Classic Film Tour in New York City and Los Angeles. In addition, TCM develops a wide range of books about classic film, offers classic movie merchandise online in the TCM Shop, curates quarterly wine shipments with the TCM Wine Club, and hosts a wealth of material at tcm.com and through the Watch TCM mobile app.

SOURCE Fathom Events

Related Links

http://www.fathomevents.com

