Laugh Don't Shoot Comedy Show Addresses America's Gun Violence Epidemic

Show attendees to enjoy a night of laughter with a purpose and benefit from anger-management techniques, conflict resolution skills and a boost to mental health

AUGUSTA, Ga., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three-time BET Comic View participant, professional stand-up comedian and founder of Be More Positive, Larry "Coop" D. Veal, today announced that he's bringing the Laugh Don't Shoot Comedy Show to Ikonz Sportsbar & Grill in Augusta, GA on May 21 at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Tickets for the show are $20 and on sale now for purchase at Eventbrite.

Laugh Don't Shoot Larry “Coop” D. Veal

In 2020, gun deaths in the United States reached record levels – with gun-related homicides jumping to a startling 35 percent (source: The New York Times). Between a recent mass supermarket shooting in Buffalo, to a deadly shooting at a church in Orange County, violent acts continue to surge leaving many in a state of hopelessness. With Gun Violence Awareness Month around the corner in June, there's no better time than now to stop giving our energy to attackers and start advocating for solutions.

As a former Intensive Juvenile Probation Officer in Fulton County, Georgia and a comedian that is addressing social issues, Larry has a unique perspective on America's gun problem, and he is truly passionate about helping others. His mission goes beyond comedy as he aims to curb gun violence nationally through laughter and actionable advice to help communities identify high-risk behaviors and prevent violence. Larry's movement has inspired others and he will be joined on stage by top entertainment talent to promote healing through humor, including:

Skyler Q. Andrews – Augusta's Minister of Mirth and Winner of the 1 st Chevy Nite Club "That's My Comedy Competition"

– Minister of Mirth and Winner of the 1 Chevy Nite Club "That's My Comedy Competition" Christy Gavnell – Nationally and Internationally Touring Comedian

Lorenzo Williams – BMF, Black Panther 2, Creed 3

– BMF, Black Panther 2, Creed 3 Greg Langford – Comedian Jess Hilarious' "Uncle G"

The first Laugh Don't Shoot Comedy show took place March 12 at the Atlanta Comedy Theatre in Atlanta, GA in partnership with ATL Uncensored. The show is touring nationally and features local and national comedians who focus on performing comedy that helps audience members alleviate stress, achieve strong mental health and learn about ways to curb violence.

To learn more about the "Laugh Don't Shoot" Comedy Show, Larry "Coop" D. Veal and Be More Positive, visit www.bemorepositiveusa.com. It's expected to be a sold out show, so grab your tickets now on Eventbrite!

About Larry "Coop" D. Veal & Be More Positive

From juvenile probation officer to youth advocate and family-friendly comedian, Larry Veal created Be More Positive in 1996 out of his passion to help others. Today the organization is recognized by his alma mater, Paine College, as one of the largest community-based mentoring companies. Over the years, Larry has used his talents as a comedian and motivational speaker to make a difference in communities across the country and uplift individuals at high schools, universities, churches, conferences, and more. To learn more visit, www.bemorepositiveusa.com .

Media Contact:

Interdependence PR for Larry "Coop" D. Veal

Nicole Tobias

[email protected]; (949) 777-2485

SOURCE Be More Positive