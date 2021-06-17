Laugh Dot Events Welcomes Dr. Natalie Dattilo to Board of Advisors to Increase Workplace Bonding as Companies Navigate Return to Work and Hybrid Work Environments

Laugh.Events provides laughter as a service by creating unforgettable comedy experiences for audiences who are looking to unwind, laugh, and have fun. These experiences feature New York City's best stand up comedians and heighten the experience through personalizing each show. Dr. Dattilo's expertise in the psychology of laughter will allow Laugh.Events to continue educating organizations on the importance of incorporating laughter into the workplace to promote health and wellness for employees.

"Laughter may be one of the best tools we have when it comes to promoting health and well-being for people, teams and organizations, but it is so often overlooked," said Dr. Natalie Dattilo. "Laugh.Events harnesses the healing power of laughter and brings it directly to your organization with custom comedy shows designed to strengthen team communication, camaraderie, and cohesion. I am delighted to be a part of this exceptionally talented group and support their innovative efforts in bringing laughter as a service to all."

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Dattilo join Laugh.Events as our psychology expert and advisor. Her expertise and insights into the psychology of laughter will help organizations understand the importance of incorporating laughter into their virtual, hybrid, and in-person cultures," added Kevin Hubschmann, Founder of Laugh.Events.

For more information on Laugh.Events or to book a show for your team or organization, please visit laugh.events .

