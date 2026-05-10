LAUGH FACTORY CELEBRATES 25 YEARS OF LEGENDARY CHOCOLATE SUNDAES SHOWS

Kevin Hart is a wonderful example of how Laugh Factory helps performers hone their skills and build experience. Post this

Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish often drop by the Laugh Factory unannounced, and this week was no exception. On Thursday May 7th, Kevin Hart gave a sensational surprise performance as part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival, while Tiffany Haddish appeared at Laugh Factory on Wednesday, May 6th for the Netflix Is A Joke festival. Many other celebrities appear unexpected on the Laugh Factory stage, surprising audiences.

"Kevin Hart is a wonderful example of how Laugh Factory helps talented performers hone their skills and build confidence and experience that helps them throughout their careers," said Masada. "When Kevin moved from Philadelphia to Los Angeles many years ago, he appeared every Sunday on the Laugh Factory stage. Even then, it was obvious that he had tremendous talent and that one day, he would be one of the greatest stars in comedy. He even did his first special on the stage at Laugh Factory Hollywood.'

"His 25-minute set Thursday had the club roaring with laughter," Masada said. "Many audience members laughed so hard they had tears streaming down their faces, and the crowd exploded into many long standing ovations."

About Laugh Factory: For more than 45 years, Laugh Factory has supported those in need, with its Comedy Camp for underprivileged kids, free Thanksgiving and Christmas feasts and fundraisers for nonprofit organizations.

Laugh Factory • 8001 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90046 • www.laughfactory.com

CONTACT: Greg Waskul at [email protected] or (818) 926-0079

or Anne Edmond at [email protected] or (917) 238-1229

SOURCE LAUGH FACTORY